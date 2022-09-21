ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

WFMJ.com

Former California Palms sold again at $1.3M profit

A palm tree festooned property with a storied past at Route 46 and Interstate 80 in Austintown has been sold for a second time in less than two weeks at a $1.3 million profit. According to Mahoning County Auditor’s records, the building that once housed the California Palms Hotel and later a substance rehabilitation facility has been sold by the New Jersey company that purchased it earlier this month.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
nypressnews.com

Diehl Automotive Group slated to buy six dealerships, report says

Diehl Automotive Group is slated to buy a six-store dealership group in eastern Ohio next month, according to The Canton Repository newspaper. Diehl Automotive of Butler, Pa., in August filed articles of organization on behalf of Diehl Automotive of Massillon and name registrations for six dealerships with the Ohio Secretary of State.
MASSILLON, OH
Brookfield Township, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Brookfield Township, OH
Cleveland.com

8 Northeast Ohio apple farms for picking now

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One apple variety is not like another or another or another. That’s why Patterson Fruit Farm in Chesterland, has 28 different varieties in its orchards. West Wind Farms in Madison has 19 varieties and Ransom Sage Farm in Chardon has about 50. “They each have unique...
CHARDON, OH
WFMJ.com

Farrell trucker cited for Youngstown interstate milk spill

Youngstown Police Traffic Officers have cited a driver whose truckload of milk spilled during a crash on Interstate 680 in Youngstown. Tahan Broome, 25, of Farrell, was cited for failure to control his vehicle. The Dean’s Dairy tractor-trailer crashed along the Interstate Thursday afternoon, closing Interstate 680 Northbound between South...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Mercer prison seeking 'dozens' of employees

Like just about any other employer, Pennsylvania is looking for people to work at the prison in Mercer County. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is bringing a job fair to the State Correctional Institution Mercer, with the goal of filling what the DOC says is dozens of positions. The fair...
MERCER, PA
weeklyvillager.com

Portage County Health District informs residents that COVID-19 contact tracing calls may be from a 415-area code

Portage County Health District (PCHD) continues to respond to COVID-19 following the guidelines set by the Ohio Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Part of this response is using contact tracing to track cases and prevent larger outbreaks. PCHD is contracting with Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) to assist in the contact tracing process for Portage County. PCG contact tracers will be using a 415-area code when calling Portage County residents. If you don’t answer, PCG will leave a call back number with a 330-area code.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

S. Raccoon Road in Canfield Twp. to close for repairs

S. Raccoon Road in Canfield Township will be closed for culvert repairs beginning Monday, Sept. 26 through Wednesday, Sept. 28. The road will be closed between Leffingwell Road and Western Reserve Road. The detour will be state Route 46 to Western Reserve Road.
CANFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
GALLOWAY, OH
FOX 43

SNAP benefits expanding for Pennsylvanians beginning Oct. 1

LANCASTER, Pa. — In recognition of Hunger Action Month officials across the state gathered to announce updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Effective Oct. 1, Pennsylvania will increase the income threshold for all applicants to 200% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG) With this change, more...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Fall foliage byways and sites in central Ohio

Learn more about activities and events at Dawes Arboretum in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio is home to a number of byways and parks for enjoying fall foliage. View local sites for taking in the autumn season below. Chadwick Arboretum at the Ohio State University These gardens are an extensive, urban, […]
COLUMBUS, OH

