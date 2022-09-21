The Towanda Black Knights scored 27 unanswered points in the 2nd half to defeat the Wellsboro Varsity Football team 41-19 on Friday, September 23. Riley Vanderpool was a workhorse for the Black Knights, accounting for 316 total yards. Vanderpool not only rushed for three scores, he also threw a touchdown in 4th quarter and returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score.

WELLSBORO, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO