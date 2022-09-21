Read full article on original website
wellsboroathletics.com
Lady Hornets Fall To Towanda On Senior Night.
The Wellsboro Girls Tennis team suffered a 3-1 loss to Towanda on Senior Night on Thursday, September 22. Hannah Nuss def. Jocelyn Stroud 6-0, 6-2 Lainey Alderfer def.Ana Perry 6-3, 6-2 Kaitlyn Calaman def. Kailey Zuchowski 6-0, 6-4 Doubles Results. Polina Goncharova / Rayna Roberts def. Leslie Bowers / Oliva...
wellsboroathletics.com
Junior High Hornets Shut Out Bucktail, 28-0.
The Wellsboro Junior High Football team earned their first win of the season following a 28-0 shut out of Bucktail on Thursday, September 22. Syler Pietrzyk capped off the opening drive with a Touchdown run. A failed conversion left the Hornets up 6-0. Maxwell Mascho would put Wellsboro’s next drive...
wellsboroathletics.com
Black Knights Pitch 2nd Half Shutout, Down Wellsboro 41-19.
The Towanda Black Knights scored 27 unanswered points in the 2nd half to defeat the Wellsboro Varsity Football team 41-19 on Friday, September 23. Riley Vanderpool was a workhorse for the Black Knights, accounting for 316 total yards. Vanderpool not only rushed for three scores, he also threw a touchdown in 4th quarter and returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score.
wellsboroathletics.com
Lady Hornets Edged By Wyalusing.
A goal in each half led Wyalusing past the Wellsboro Varsity Girls Soccer team, 2-1, on Thursday, September 22. Wyalusing's Layla Botts struck at the midway point of the first half then Olivia Haley made it 2-nil with 16:34 remaining. Wellsboro's goal was scored by junior Maddy Mascho, assisted by senior Jordyn Abernathy, with just over a minute left to play.
