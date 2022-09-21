ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Humboldt-Toiyabe Forest to lift fire restrictions on Monday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Fire restrictions will be lifted Monday, Sept. 26, in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest due to recent rain and predicted cooler temperatures, officials announced Friday. The fire restrictions will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, in the the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Austin-Tonopah, Bridgeport, Carson,...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Travel delays start Monday in Stateline for events center construction

STATELINE, Nev. — Travel delays are expected starting next week in Stateline due to construction on the Tahoe South Events Center, officials announced Friday. Construction is beginning Monday, Sept. 26, on the sewer improvement project which includes overhead utility lines, constructing new sidewalks, and upgrades to existing sewer lines along U.S. Highway 50 in the casino corridor. The project is expected to last through Oct. 15 when the digging season ends at Lake Tahoe.
STATELINE, NV
NBC Bay Area

M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
FERNDALE, CA
Truckee, CA
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Foresthill, CA
2news.com

Crews Clean Fallen Leaf Lake, The 'Dirtiest Mile Yet'

They are calling it 'the dirtiest mile yet.' Last month, volunteers with the non-profit Clean Up The Lake took their efforts to Fallen Leaf Lake, where volunteers were stunned with how much trash was under the surface. “It was so sad to see so many tires across the bottom of...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

More chilly rain forecasted in northern Nevada

More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F and could approach 100 degrees F in...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Milestone: No herbicides detected in Tahoe Keys final test area

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The project to test innovative methods to control the largest infestation of aquatic invasive weeds in the Tahoe Basin reached another milestone this week, officials announced Friday. Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association monitoring showed that herbicides were no longer present in the Area A...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Record-Courier

Nearly 3 times the crowd at Genoa’s Candy Dance

Genoa’s 103rd Candy Dance most likely brought a record of people into the 9-mile-long town, Saturday. “It seems like there’s 3 times as much as there has been in the past,” said Lake Tahoe resident Nathan Cruz. Thousands of people from Minden, Gardnerville and Genoa, Lake Tahoe,...
GENOA, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Incline Village residents irked over frequent power outages

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Power outages have been frequent in Incline Village over the past several months and residents have been turning to social media, the fire department and general improvement district to share their experiences to try to get resolution. Indra Winquest, general manager of IVGID, said he...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
cityoffernley.org

NV Energy Planned Outage on October 2nd

As part of its work to ensure a reliable electric system, NV Energy will perform preventative maintenance on equipment serving customers in the area. This will require a planned outage for customers in the Fernley industrial area as shown shaded in blue on the map below, starting on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 10 p.m. with an estimated restoration time of 8 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022.
FERNLEY, NV
The Associated Press

California to again protect insurance policies in fire areas

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — California temporarily banned insurance companies Thursday from dropping customers in areas affected by recent wildfires, a day after evacuation orders were lifted for residents near a two-week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. Several days of sporadic rain helped firefighters reach 60% containment on the Mosquito Fire in Sierra foothills about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. At least 78 homes and other structures have been destroyed since flames broke out Sept. 6 and charred forestland across Placer and El Dorado counties. Sheriff’s officials in both counties announced Wednesday they were lifting the last of the evacuation orders that during the fire’s height kept some 11,000 people out of their homes. California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara invoked a law Thursday aimed at protecting homeowners in the wildfire-plagued state who say they are being pushed out of the commercial insurance market.
CALIFORNIA STATE

