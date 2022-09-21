Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Humboldt-Toiyabe Forest to lift fire restrictions on Monday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Fire restrictions will be lifted Monday, Sept. 26, in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest due to recent rain and predicted cooler temperatures, officials announced Friday. The fire restrictions will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, in the the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Austin-Tonopah, Bridgeport, Carson,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Travel delays start Monday in Stateline for events center construction
STATELINE, Nev. — Travel delays are expected starting next week in Stateline due to construction on the Tahoe South Events Center, officials announced Friday. Construction is beginning Monday, Sept. 26, on the sewer improvement project which includes overhead utility lines, constructing new sidewalks, and upgrades to existing sewer lines along U.S. Highway 50 in the casino corridor. The project is expected to last through Oct. 15 when the digging season ends at Lake Tahoe.
NBC Bay Area
M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS
A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
KCRA.com
Northern California fire district closing stations due to budget restraints, inflation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Northern California fire district is closing some of its stations indefinitely and blaming rising inflation among other things. In doing so, they hope to save more than a million dollars in revenue costs. "South Placer Fire District’s operational costs have increased faster than its...
KCRA.com
South Lake Tahoe residents believe same bear is breaking into home multiple times
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Residents who live in South Lake Tahoe are used to seeing bears out and about, but one bear is giving a few of them a headache. Paul Bunyard and his family have lived on Bigler Avenue for decades. “My dad and grandfather built the...
2news.com
Crews Clean Fallen Leaf Lake, The 'Dirtiest Mile Yet'
They are calling it 'the dirtiest mile yet.' Last month, volunteers with the non-profit Clean Up The Lake took their efforts to Fallen Leaf Lake, where volunteers were stunned with how much trash was under the surface. “It was so sad to see so many tires across the bottom of...
Mosquito Fire evacuees have mixed feelings about new campgrounds
FORESTHILL, Calif. — All evacuation orders have been lifted for the Mosquito Fire in Placer County, but Foresthill residents have other concerns as they return to their homes. Mosquito Fire evacuees are happy to be back home, but have mixed feelings on talks about a new campground potentially being...
More chilly rain forecasted in northern Nevada
More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F and could approach 100 degrees F in...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Milestone: No herbicides detected in Tahoe Keys final test area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The project to test innovative methods to control the largest infestation of aquatic invasive weeds in the Tahoe Basin reached another milestone this week, officials announced Friday. Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association monitoring showed that herbicides were no longer present in the Area A...
Record-Courier
Nearly 3 times the crowd at Genoa’s Candy Dance
Genoa’s 103rd Candy Dance most likely brought a record of people into the 9-mile-long town, Saturday. “It seems like there’s 3 times as much as there has been in the past,” said Lake Tahoe resident Nathan Cruz. Thousands of people from Minden, Gardnerville and Genoa, Lake Tahoe,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline Village residents irked over frequent power outages
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Power outages have been frequent in Incline Village over the past several months and residents have been turning to social media, the fire department and general improvement district to share their experiences to try to get resolution. Indra Winquest, general manager of IVGID, said he...
Why so many trees are dying in Lake Tahoe
White fir and red fir trees are dying at a fast clip in the Lake Tahoe Basin, the U.S. Forest Service confirmed.
California drought: This technology helps keep grass green while still conserving water
Water conservation is a focus across California, but is there a way to keep large fields of grass green when water restrictions are leaving homeowners with dying grass?
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Harmful algae detected in Tahoe Keys; Signs posted reflect various threat levels
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The presence of harmful algal blooms in the Tahoe Keys Lagoon has been detected and officials are asking people to stay out of the water within a specific area. The Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board on Friday announced that tests confirmed the presence...
cityoffernley.org
NV Energy Planned Outage on October 2nd
As part of its work to ensure a reliable electric system, NV Energy will perform preventative maintenance on equipment serving customers in the area. This will require a planned outage for customers in the Fernley industrial area as shown shaded in blue on the map below, starting on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 10 p.m. with an estimated restoration time of 8 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022.
Watch: Mexico earthquake causes ‘desert tsunami’ in Death Valley
A strong earthquake earlier this week in Mexico triggered four-foot-tall waves in Death Valley's Devil Hole. Measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale, the earthquake was centered about a hundred miles southeast of Guadalajara.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Our trails are decimated’: South Tahoe community concerned with logging operation
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Residents of the Golden Bear Trail neighborhood have voiced concerns regarding the active fuels project happening on Pioneer Trail from Stateline to Meyers. While some community members are taken aback by the operation, the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit has had...
A religious group is strangling access to Calif.'s most beautiful waterfall
Inside the decadeslong fight for a safe, legal trail to Mossbrae Falls.
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
California to again protect insurance policies in fire areas
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — California temporarily banned insurance companies Thursday from dropping customers in areas affected by recent wildfires, a day after evacuation orders were lifted for residents near a two-week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. Several days of sporadic rain helped firefighters reach 60% containment on the Mosquito Fire in Sierra foothills about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. At least 78 homes and other structures have been destroyed since flames broke out Sept. 6 and charred forestland across Placer and El Dorado counties. Sheriff’s officials in both counties announced Wednesday they were lifting the last of the evacuation orders that during the fire’s height kept some 11,000 people out of their homes. California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara invoked a law Thursday aimed at protecting homeowners in the wildfire-plagued state who say they are being pushed out of the commercial insurance market.
