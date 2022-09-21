‘Trying to get some Christmas cards with us on it’: Bills star Stefon Diggs wants to ‘grow old’ with Josh Allen

Read full article on original website
2 Steelers players most responsible for loss vs. Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second straight game after earning a thrilling Week 1 win, falling 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The AFC North is bound to be a competitive division throughout the season, and a divisional loss is not ideal. The Browns hold the division lead at 2-1, while the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be competitive. Baltimore missed the postseason last season with star quarterback Lamar Jackson out for multiple games. With Jackson back, the Ravens are back in the playoff hunt. Although it has been a difficult start for the Bengals, they were in the Super Bowl this past season.
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Colts
Patrick Mahomes and company are 2-0 heading into the Kansas City Chiefs Week 3 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. This game is between two teams heading in opposite directions, which could make for a lopsided Chiefs-Colts matchup. That said, you never know what can happen on any given Sunday, so we’ll be making some bold Chiefs Week 3 predictions.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reacts to Jerry Jones stirring pot on Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush
There seemed to be a lot of concern for the Dallas Cowboys when reports came out that franchise quarterback Dak Prescott would require surgery on his injured thumb, being forced to miss several weeks. Backup Cooper Rush would be thrust into the action as the temporary QB1, and he led the Cowboys to a close […] The post Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reacts to Jerry Jones stirring pot on Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ September excellence sets wild record not seen since 1970
Patrick Mahomes is the king of September. Thus far this season, he is 2-0 against the Cardinals and Chargers with 595 yards passing, seven touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Throughout Mahomes’ career, he has absolutely dominated the month of September. In September, he is best among any quarterback since the...
Tyreek Hill’s message to Dolphins for massive clash vs. Josh Allen, Bills
The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most compelling teams through the first two weeks of NFL action, starting the season off with back-to-back wins. If they hope to make it three in a row, Tyreek Hill and co. have their work cut out for them in Week 3 with arguably the strongest team in the league in Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills coming into town.
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Lions
The Minnesota Vikings will look to bounce back in Week 3 after getting humbled by the Philadelphia Eagles on a national stage during Monday Night Football. With a clash against the Detroit Lions looming, the Vikings will be eager to show that last week was a fluke and that they are true contenders out of the NFC North. It’s time to dive into this matchup with some Minnesota Vikings Week 3 predictions for their matchup vs. the Lions.
Mike Tomlin drops 100% truth bomb on Steelers after letting Nick Chubb cook in loss to Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of questions to answer in the coming days. The Steelers suffered a 29-17 road loss to the Cleveland Browns Thursday night, in part because Mike Tomlin’s men could not stop running back Nick Chubb from moving the chains. With Deshaun Watson suspended the Browns were expected to be a run-heavy […] The post Mike Tomlin drops 100% truth bomb on Steelers after letting Nick Chubb cook in loss to Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Packers vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
Two of the top teams in the NFC over the last few years will meet on the gridiron in Week 3 as the Green Bay Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what should be an epic matchup! It is time to take a sneak peek at our NFL odds series, where our Packers-Buccaneers prediction and pick will be made.
Jerry Jones reveals real ‘issue’ with Amari Cooper with Cowboys after hot Browns start
The Dallas Cowboys made the shocking decision to let wide receiver Amari Cooper walk in free agency this offseason. The belief appeared to be that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys brass knew CeeDee Lamb was the better receiver. After Cooper surpassed 100 yards receiving with a touchdown for the second straight game Thursday night, Jones […] The post Jerry Jones reveals real ‘issue’ with Amari Cooper with Cowboys after hot Browns start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tua Tagovailoa must be licking his chops after seeing Bills latest injury report
The Buffalo Bills have been the clear frontrunners for the Super Bowl trophy this year. Their first two games have been blowouts against the reigning champions and the reigning first seed of the AFC. They’ve done this off the back of Josh Allen’s brilliance and their defense clamping down their opponents.
Lions QB Jared Goff’s offensive line takes massive hit prior to Week 3 matchup vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions are looking to get above .500 for the first time since the 2019 season. However, their quest for a winning record will have to occur without a starter on their offensive line. The Lions officially designated guard Jonah Jackson as out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota...
Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is likely to play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. “Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a rib injury, is expected to play vs. the Panthers, per source,” tweeted Schefter. Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara, listed as questionable for […] The post Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The other ‘sticking point’ that hampered Lamar Jackson’s contract discussions with Ravens
The contract negotiations between the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson captured the attention of fans before the 2022 season. Many fans expected the two sides to agree to a deal before the self-imposed dealing of Opening Day. Unfortunately, they failed to meet in the middle, and Jackson will become a free agent after the 2022 season.
Buffalo Bills: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills Week 3 contest vs. the Miami Dolphins will be the first AFC East matchup for last year’s division champs. It is a game that will set the tone for the division for the rest of the season, so as the crucial Bills-Dolphins game nears, let’s make some bold Bills Week 3 predictions.
Derek Carr will not love what’s happening with Josh Jacobs, Hunter Renfrow for Titans game
Heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders offense may be without two of their top players. Hunter Renfrow, who is arguably Carr’s favorite pass-catching option outside Davante Adams, has already been ruled out of Sunday’s contest due to a concussion.
Aaron Rodgers, Packers gets one final mixed bag of WR injury updates ahead of Buccaneers game
The Green Bay Packers wide receiver problems have been well-documented even before the start of the season. Losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling was always going to hurt the team at some point. However, no one, not even Aaron Rodgers, could’ve expected Green Bay’s receiving room to be this hampered this early into the season. […] The post Aaron Rodgers, Packers gets one final mixed bag of WR injury updates ahead of Buccaneers game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots QB Mac Jones won’t like this Jakobi Meyers update for Week 3 vs. Ravens
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will be without one of his top weapons for Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers isn’t expected to suit up because of a knee injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Meyers is currently listed as questionable. NESN’s Zack Cox notes this will be Meyers’ first […] The post Patriots QB Mac Jones won’t like this Jakobi Meyers update for Week 3 vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints’ Jameis Winston set to follow in Alvin Kamara’s footsteps for Week 3 vs. Panthers
It was reported late Saturday night that New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara would be back in action for Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers. It looks like quarterback Jameis Winston will be following suit. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says Winston, who’s questionable with back and ankle injuries,...
Broncos get massive Week 3 update on Russell Wilson weapon Jerry Jeudy
The Denver Broncos were able to escape an upset loss against the Houston Texans in Week 2, but it came at the expense of an injury to star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Amid fears that he’d have to miss some time after hurting both his shoulder and ribs, the Broncos can breathe a huge sigh of relief that Russell Wilson won’t have to miss one of his top weapons for long. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Jerry Jeudy is “on track” to suit up for Denver in their Week 3 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.
Ravens, Lamar Jackson gets tough Ronnie Stanley injury update ahead of game vs. Patriots
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens received some tough injury news on offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley ahead of their Week 3 clash vs. the New England Patriots. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Stanley, who was previously listed as doubtful, has been ruled out for the game. Ravens downgraded LT Ronnie Stanley to out for Sunday’s […] The post Ravens, Lamar Jackson gets tough Ronnie Stanley injury update ahead of game vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
