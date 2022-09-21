ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

cbs12.com

Man from Ft. Lauderdale confesses to burglarizing cars in Tequesta

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Tequesta Police Department along with the help of Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the South Florida Task Force were able to arrest a suspect for a series of burglaries. On Sept. 22, three vehicles that were left unlocked were burglarized at a residence in...
TEQUESTA, FL
Alissa Rose

The history of the first black millionaire in Florida

As we all know, black wealth-building seems to be a forever trending topic, so today, we will discuss the story of the first black man who became a millionaire. Meet Dana Albert Dorsey, the man who reportedly goes down in history as Florida's first black millionaire in America in the late 1900s.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

'Of course they would've had to have known;' Ex-coaches on Martin County HS football probe

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — As CBS12 News first reported Thursday afternoon, two Port St. Lucie Police Department senior staff members were put on leave in connection with an investigation into whether they were involved in falsifying paperwork to allow high school athletes to play for a football team outside their designated school district. All this just days before one of the biggest football games of the year - the Martin Bowl.
BELLE GLADE, FL
NBC Miami

5-Star Broward WR Recruit Hykeem Williams Commits to Florida State

The second highest ranked high school football recruit in South Florida has decided which college will get his verbal commitment. Hykeem Williams, a five-star wide receiver from Fort Lauderdale's Stranahan High School, announced Friday he is committing to Florida State. The 6'3", 200 pound prospect chose the 'Noles over other...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Car catches fire in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the report of a vehicle fire in western Broward County on Friday morning. The fire occurred around 12:00 p.m. and the vehicle was in the Northbound lanes of I75 at Mile Marker 44. When firefighters arrived on the scene,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Where you live in Broward determines how much more tax you should expect to pay for hospital support in 2023

Broward County taxpayers north of Griffin Road will pay a lot more to fund their public hospital system this year, while those who live generally south of the dividing line will see their tax rate drop. Each year, the North Broward Hospital District, known as Broward Health, and the South Broward Hospital District known as Memorial Healthcare System, set a millage rate that property owners pay ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

BSO seeks man accused of placing phone under woman’s dress at Walmart

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are seeking a man they say placed a phone under a woman’s dress at the North Lauderdale Walmart, the agency said Friday. The crime happened just after 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 in the cosmetic aisle of...
cw34.com

11 year old missing from school in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Read the updated story here. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for an 11 year old. Jeremiah Ismael was reported missing around 12:30 p.m. on Friday from Rhema Word Christian Academy. Ismael is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 110-120 pounds....
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Florida girl missing for a year found unharmed

MIAMI, FL– A Miramar teen who has been missing for a year has been found unharmed. Victoria Gonzalez, now 14-year-old, was reunited with her family on Tuesday. The teen was originally reported missing on Sept. 17, 2021, after leaving Renaissance Middle school with a group of friends. Gonzalez’s father...
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony added to Brady List

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more controversy. On Tuesday, Tony was added to the Brady List, a list kept by prosecutors of Broward law enforcement officials who could be perceived as having credibility issues. The list includes officers who were convicted...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
variancemagazine.com

In photos: KISS brings their farewell tour to West Palm Beach with mammoth show

KISS is currently wrapping up their End of the Road farewell tour, and what a way to go out!. Gene Simmons and the crew stopped in West Palm Beach on Wednesday night, delivering a fiery show—of course!—to the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre. Whether or not you're a KISS fan, you've got to admit, they are definitely going out properly. And as one would expect from KISS, the production was stellar.
WPBF News 25

2 dogs inside stolen car found safely in Boynton Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Two dogs were found safely Friday after being taken while the vehicle they were inside was stolen from a CVS in Delray Beach the day before. Paige Gemmel lives in Lake Worth, but swings by the CVS for necessities on the way to her kid's school pick-up. Around 3:30 p.m., she popped in for two minutes, which was just long enough for someone to steal her car with her dogs inside.
DELRAY BEACH, FL

