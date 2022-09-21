Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Boynton Beach man surprised by 'upsetting' charge following father's death
When a Boynton Beach man received a series of funeral home bills after his father’s death, he found a transportation fee that he felt he shouldn’t have to pay. So he called WPTV Contact 5 for help.
Florida Trauma Star Firefighter Paramedic Arrested In Missing Drug Case
A Florida Firefighter Paramedic assigned to the Trauma Star helicopter program has been arrested for tampering with evidence and official misconduct, according to deputies. The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations unit. “Although this is
Floyd Andrews remembered as much more than a legendary coach | D'Angelo
WEST PALM BEACH — The slideshow inside the Payne Chapel AME Church on Saturday honored Floyd Andrews' life. One after another, pictures of a man teaching and coaching; being a husband, father, grandfather and devoted friend filled the screens. But one, in particular, captured the essence of this man whose impact on our community transcended...
cbs12.com
Man from Ft. Lauderdale confesses to burglarizing cars in Tequesta
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Tequesta Police Department along with the help of Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the South Florida Task Force were able to arrest a suspect for a series of burglaries. On Sept. 22, three vehicles that were left unlocked were burglarized at a residence in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The history of the first black millionaire in Florida
As we all know, black wealth-building seems to be a forever trending topic, so today, we will discuss the story of the first black man who became a millionaire. Meet Dana Albert Dorsey, the man who reportedly goes down in history as Florida's first black millionaire in America in the late 1900s.
cw34.com
'Of course they would've had to have known;' Ex-coaches on Martin County HS football probe
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — As CBS12 News first reported Thursday afternoon, two Port St. Lucie Police Department senior staff members were put on leave in connection with an investigation into whether they were involved in falsifying paperwork to allow high school athletes to play for a football team outside their designated school district. All this just days before one of the biggest football games of the year - the Martin Bowl.
islandernews.com
“Too soon to say if it's going to be a southeast Florida problem…,” Miami now out of the cone - but will it stay out?
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the track for Tropical Storm Ian, which is forecast to become a major – Cat-3 or more – shifted left, placing South Florida out of its direct path although uncertainty remains as to what part of Florida will get a direct hit. “Too...
NBC Miami
Colombian Woman Accused of $32K Jewelry Theft Arrested at Fort Lauderdale Airport
A 39-year-old accused jewel thief from Colombia was arrested as she stepped off a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday, authorities said. Marielys Valencia Martinez is charged with grand theft of property worth more than $20,000 and was in the Broward County Jail Friday without bond on an immigration hold, records show.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Miami
5-Star Broward WR Recruit Hykeem Williams Commits to Florida State
The second highest ranked high school football recruit in South Florida has decided which college will get his verbal commitment. Hykeem Williams, a five-star wide receiver from Fort Lauderdale's Stranahan High School, announced Friday he is committing to Florida State. The 6'3", 200 pound prospect chose the 'Noles over other...
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Car catches fire in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the report of a vehicle fire in western Broward County on Friday morning. The fire occurred around 12:00 p.m. and the vehicle was in the Northbound lanes of I75 at Mile Marker 44. When firefighters arrived on the scene,...
Where you live in Broward determines how much more tax you should expect to pay for hospital support in 2023
Broward County taxpayers north of Griffin Road will pay a lot more to fund their public hospital system this year, while those who live generally south of the dividing line will see their tax rate drop. Each year, the North Broward Hospital District, known as Broward Health, and the South Broward Hospital District known as Memorial Healthcare System, set a millage rate that property owners pay ...
Click10.com
BSO seeks man accused of placing phone under woman’s dress at Walmart
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are seeking a man they say placed a phone under a woman’s dress at the North Lauderdale Walmart, the agency said Friday. The crime happened just after 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 in the cosmetic aisle of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida tow truck driver shot, killed car owner during repossession, police say
Investigators said the tow truck driver tried to repossess a vehicle, then an altercation took place. Police say shots were fired and the car owner died next to the truck.
cw34.com
11 year old missing from school in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Read the updated story here. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for an 11 year old. Jeremiah Ismael was reported missing around 12:30 p.m. on Friday from Rhema Word Christian Academy. Ismael is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 110-120 pounds....
850wftl.com
Florida girl missing for a year found unharmed
MIAMI, FL– A Miramar teen who has been missing for a year has been found unharmed. Victoria Gonzalez, now 14-year-old, was reunited with her family on Tuesday. The teen was originally reported missing on Sept. 17, 2021, after leaving Renaissance Middle school with a group of friends. Gonzalez’s father...
police1.com
'Irresponsible and irrational': Fla. town won't have PD starting next month
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. — There might not be any full-time cops in Pembroke Park, starting Oct. 1, in what could be the end of a long-running spat between the town and the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Despite some uncertainty ahead, the town commission has voted 2-1 to end its...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony added to Brady List
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more controversy. On Tuesday, Tony was added to the Brady List, a list kept by prosecutors of Broward law enforcement officials who could be perceived as having credibility issues. The list includes officers who were convicted...
Life without parole: Man pleads guilty to killing 2 relatives on July 4 weekend near West palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — A 57-year-old suburban West Palm Beach man has received a life sentence without the possibility of parole after he pleaded guilty to killing two family members this past July. Guillermo Silva pleaded to two counts each of first-degree murder and sexual battery and one count...
variancemagazine.com
In photos: KISS brings their farewell tour to West Palm Beach with mammoth show
KISS is currently wrapping up their End of the Road farewell tour, and what a way to go out!. Gene Simmons and the crew stopped in West Palm Beach on Wednesday night, delivering a fiery show—of course!—to the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre. Whether or not you're a KISS fan, you've got to admit, they are definitely going out properly. And as one would expect from KISS, the production was stellar.
WPBF News 25
2 dogs inside stolen car found safely in Boynton Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Two dogs were found safely Friday after being taken while the vehicle they were inside was stolen from a CVS in Delray Beach the day before. Paige Gemmel lives in Lake Worth, but swings by the CVS for necessities on the way to her kid's school pick-up. Around 3:30 p.m., she popped in for two minutes, which was just long enough for someone to steal her car with her dogs inside.
Comments / 0