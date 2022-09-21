Read full article on original website
The Legend of The Bell WitchSara BAdams, TN
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
rewind943.com
News in Clarksville: Whataburger plans, landfill smells, Mongols verdict and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Taco Johns, Whataburger, Starbucks planning more locations: Whataburger may replace the IHOP, and Taco John’s has its eye on Exit 8. Plus, there’s an update on the Madison Street Starbucks.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, TN
Hendersonville, TN is known for its apple orchards and wineries. With its historic downtown, this city on a bend of the Cumberland is just a stone’s throw from Nashville. Famous residents include singer Roy Orbison and lawyer Sue Shelton White. Here are some of the best restaurants in Hendersonville.
WSMV
Large crowd attends Taste of Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 20th annual Taste of Hendersonville festival was held Thursday night. It’s one of Sumner County’s biggest foodie events of the year. It showed off all the local restaurants, caterers and businesses with live music, a kids zone, featuring princesses to meet, balloon animals and lots of happy neighbors.
whopam.com
Elkton, Hopkinsville harvest festivals taking place this weekend
Hopkinsville and Elkton will host their annual harvest festivals Saturday and the schedules allow you attend both if you please. Elkton’s HarvestFest begins at 9 on the Public Square and goes until 3 p.m. and there will be vendors around the square and onto the adjoining streets. City Clerk Laura Brock says they have so many vendors this year, they had to expand the layout of the festival.
wnky.com
New trolley experience coming to Bowling Green in the next month
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A new hop-on, hop-off trolley tourism experience is coming to Bowling Green. “I mean it’s gonna be huge,” said Bobby Rabold, board member for the Historic Railpark & Train Museum. The project is four years in the making. In 2018 a trolley was brought to Bowling...
TDOT begins 5-year project to move Donelson Pike
It's a massive undertaking that will affect drivers near the Nashville airport for years: The Tennessee Department of Transportation is moving Donelson Pike.
WBKO
Police: Local IT specialist arrested for stealing clients’ information
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have arrested a local business owner for allegedly stealing clients’ information. Matthew Burns owns and operates a computer services company and may have provided IT support for many companies in the area. Following an investigation, police say Burns stole or compromised several businesses’ information.
chainstoreage.com
Fast-growing cinema chain takes space at Nashville Yards
In a challenging time for classic cinema chains, EVO and its movie-bowling-dining experience has nearly tripled in size during the past year. Starting with one location in Texas in 2014, EVO this year acquired ShowBiz cinemas and now operates 19 venues across five states. This week, it signed a deal with Nashville Yards to open a 48,000-sq.-ft. location that will take up and entire floor of an office building in the urban mixed-use center.
Tennessee Tribune
Breakfast Club Reopens With a BANG!
NASHVILLE, TN — The 50-year-old Breakfast Club had its first meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic took control of our lives this past Sunday, Sept. 18. The featured speaker was Latanya Chanel, newly named Director of Economic Growth and Small Business Development. Until the end of September, she holds the title of District Director, State of Tennessee, United States Small Business Administration (SBA) – U.S. Small Business Administration, one of the few Blacks in the nation in that senior level position.
This restaurant has the ‘absolute best’ ribs in Tennessee, according to one ranking
According to the rankings, the food website found that the best ribs in Tennessee can be found at Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint which has multiple locations across Middle Tennessee.
The Best Neighborhoods In Nashville To Buy A Home
Nashville is one of the most popular cities in the South. If you're considering moving to the area, here are the best neighborhoods in and around the city.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Traffic clearing after Fort Campbell Boulevard lanes closed by wreck
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two southbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard are closed because of a wreck. The wreck happened at about 3:15 p.m. near Purple Heart Parkway, according to emergency dispatch. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the word NEWS to...
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! WilCo Pow Wow Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 10:00am-4:00pm 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E Ward Agricultural Center The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
2 charged following Clarksville smoke shop robbery
Several days after a clerk was stabbed during a smoke shop robbery in Clarksville, authorities announced that two men were taken into custody in connection with the incident.
3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
WSMV
Woman arrested after striking Walgreens employee with bag full of stolen items
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Wednesday afternoon for assaulting a Walgreens employee last month during a robbery attempt. According the arrest affidavit, 53-year-old Pamela Key is a known thief at the Walgreens location on the corner of Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and Jefferson Street. On the morning of August 22, Key entered the store and put several items in a bag and started to walk to the exit without paying.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Dunbar Cave Road open, Trenton Road open after morning crashes
Update, 8:25 a.m.: Dunbar Cave Road is back open. The injuries were minor and those involved were treated at the scene. Trenton Road is back open. Multiple people were injured, but their injuries to not appear to be life-threatening, Beaubien said. Update, 7:40 a.m.: Dunbar Cave Road is shut down...
clarksvillenow.com
Microvast, FedEx begin recruitment, edge closer to finish line in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Large new-industry recruitment is booming in Clarksville, though some projects had their timelines stretched back because of the pandemic. Montgomery County is preparing to welcome a new FedEx distribution center, with about 250 jobs, and electric vehicle battery manufacturer Microvast, with about 300 jobs....
Middle TN motorcyclists urge drivers to pay more attention to road
In August, Clarksville Police reported more than a dozen motorcycle crashes, several of which were deadly or left riders with serious injuries. As a result, authorities are now asking drivers to be safe, slow down, and look twice.
clarksvillenow.com
Walk to End Alzheimer’s crosses Liberty Park | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Over 300 people braved a drizzle of rain Saturday to be part of the 2022 Walk to end Alzheimer’s at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. The event was the annual fundraiser to support the Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association and the fight against dementia.
