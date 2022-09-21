A month after Montclair saw its first licensed sale of recreational marijuana, a new slate of potential retailers has emerged to fill two more spots. In an industry that is booming across the country, the list – provided to Montclair Local – is shorter than officials had anticipated. Seven enterprises met the Aug. 31 application deadline. It is a disparate group that includes a company with headquarters in Atlanta and a husband and wife, who are seeking to open their first cannabis shop.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO