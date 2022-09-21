Read full article on original website
Montclair likely to OK fire protection deal with Glen Ridge
A week after Glen Ridge approved a new 10-year fire services contract that in its first two years would have Glen Ridge pay less to Montclair than it now pays under an expiring deal, Montclair appears poised to ratify the new terms. At a Montclair Township Council meeting Tuesday, Sept....
Montclair man, 28, fatally shot in Orange, prosecutor says
A 28-year-old Montclair man was fatally shot in Orange early Thursday, Sept. 22, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced. The man, Katon Washington, was found by Orange police suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets about 1 a.m., the prosecutor's office said. He was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 1:43 a.m.
How Montclair’s Label Street got its name (History & Heritage)
Samuel Crump Jr. had a printing business in Brooklyn that was started by his father, Samuel, in 1832. His father retired in 1861. Samuel Jr. took on a business partner, William Everdell. Business was good. They started making labels for the newly emerging canned food industry. In 1875 Crump &...
Montclair’s Bivio Pizza Napoletana is officially closed
After nearly five years of serving authentic Naples-style pizza to the Montclair community, Bivio Pizza Napoletana has announced that it has officially closed its doors. The announcement came to the community through an Instagram post that the owners, Tommaso and Jackie Colao, wrote on Sept. 19. “The time has come…After...
League, NAACP to hold info session on school bond referendum
The League of Women Voters and the NAACP will hold an information session on the $187 million Montclair bond referendum for school upgrades and repairs. The session will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, via Zoom. Montclair voters will be asked to decide on the bond referendum...
NJ buys old rail line for linear park that will touch Montclair
On rusted tracks, unused for nearly 20 years, long overgrown with weeds and random berry bushes and largely obscured by gravel, a grand vision will begin to take form. The precise spot is not yet known, but this forsaken piece of land in Montclair, somewhere around Ridgewood Avenue and Osborne Street, will mark an entryway to the Essex-Hudson Greenway — a linear park that will stretch nearly nine miles to Jersey City, encompassing eight towns and cities overall.
Montclairian helps Ukrainian refugees in TV show’s 150th episode
As George Oliphant followed the plight of Ukrainians fleeing to Poland after the Russian invasion of their homeland earlier this year, he felt compelled to do something. “I just felt helpless,” said Oliphant, who had employed a Polish au pair and who had traveled to Poland. “I told my wife, ‘I’ve got to go to Ukraine. I’ve got to do something. I’ve got to help these people.’”
Montclair organization hosts a night of fun to raise money for the community
Montclair Mutual Aid, a local network that raises money to help individuals facing hard times, will be holding a silent disco fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Wellmont Theater. For the event, three different channels carrying a variety of music genres will be played....
7 vying for 2 Montclair licenses to sell recreational marijuana
A month after Montclair saw its first licensed sale of recreational marijuana, a new slate of potential retailers has emerged to fill two more spots. In an industry that is booming across the country, the list – provided to Montclair Local – is shorter than officials had anticipated. Seven enterprises met the Aug. 31 application deadline. It is a disparate group that includes a company with headquarters in Atlanta and a husband and wife, who are seeking to open their first cannabis shop.
Obituary: Barbara Helen (Bellino) Barrett
Barbara Helen (Bellino) Barrett of Whitehouse Station, a former longtime resident of Montclair, died peacefully on Sept. 13, 2022. She was 89. Born and raised in New York City, Mrs. Barrett graduated from Walton High School in the Bronx and worked at the Young & Rubicam advertising agency and the New York Telephone Co.
Obituary: Twyla F. Banitch
Twyla F. Banitch of St. Petersburg, Florida, a former longtime resident of Montclair, died at her home on May 27, 2022. She was 97. Mrs. Banitch was born in 1925 in Muscatine, Iowa, and grew up in Muscatine and Davenport, Iowa, where her parents, Herbert and Cora Gettert, owned and operated many businesses, including the Prom Roller Rink.
Keep Montclair Local Going Strong!
Five years ago, Heeten and Thalla-Marie Choxi founded Montclair Local because they wanted to give Montclair a news organization focused on our community and nothing else. They funded The Local out of their own pockets augmented by some advertising revenue. It soon became clear that Montclair Local should become an...
Montclair school district back to normal as COVID-19 mitigation measures are retired
At the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, Montclair students and staff returned to school buildings where coronavirus precautions were being taken. Social distancing, desk shields, outdoor lunch and other mitigation strategies were central to the district remaining open and in-person. A year later, students entered their shieldless classrooms, many...
Montclair State University welcomes 9th president, Jonathan GS Koppell
Montclair State University canceled all classes Thursday, Sept. 16, to officially welcome the university’s new president, Jonathan GS Koppell, in a formal investiture. On the sunny day, outside the university’s amphitheater, representatives of the university dressed in collegiate regalia and current and former Red Hawks alike, gathered to hear introductory remarks to celebrate the incoming president.
Latinos of Montclair to host Montclair’s first Latino Heritage Month
Latinos of Montclair will host the township’s first Latino Heritage Month celebration, Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, in an effort to raise awareness of Montclair’s growing Latino community and its contributions. Founded in 2022 by six Latino residents across three generations, Latinos of Montclair is planning a month...
Obituary: Daniel Roth
Daniel Roth, of Montclair, died on Sept. 7, 2022. He was 37. Mr. Roth, who was born in 1984, grew up in Montclair and was a graduate of Montclair High School. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing and watching football and lacrosse. He was a loving son,...
Beyond pumpkin spice: Montclair restaurants welcome fall flavors
When the weather begins to cool as the summer morphs to fall, a noticeable food culture shift occurs. People trade in their fruity drinks by the pool for rich fireside lattes and warm apple cider. Light salads and barbecues become heavy soups and hearty stews. And most noticeable of all, fall baked goods and coffees have a distinct taste of pumpkin spice.
Obituary: Lillian I. Tucker Thomas
Lillian I. Tucker Thomas of Clarksville, Maryland, formerly of Montclair, an entrepreneur who founded two stores and an entertainment company, died on Aug. 20, 2022. She was 76. Mrs. Thomas, also a longtime resident of New York City, was the daughter of the late Dorothy Inez Penn Tucker and the...
Montclair group gives special needs youth a place to hang out and make friends
When Candi Carter started a small group at her church, St. Luke’s Episcopal, for her son four years ago, her plan was to gather teenagers and young adults who were looking for community. For people like Carter’s 18-year-old son, Emerson, popular teenage outings were not so common. Emerson lives...
Obituary: Shylaine Louissaint
Shylaine Louissaint of Orange, formerly of Montclair, died on Aug. 23, 2022, surrounded by family. She was 52. Mrs. Louissaint was born in 1970 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and raised in Montclair. She graduated from Montclair High School in 1988 and went on to study medical and health sciences at Rutgers...
