Los Angeles, CA

Black Enterprise

R&B Singer Jesse Powell Has Passed Away ‘Peacefully’ at the Age of 51

R&B singer Jesse Powell has passed away “peacefully” at his residence in Los Angeles according to his sister, Tamara Powell. The recording artist was 51 years old and his family has not disclosed the cause of death. His younger sibling, Tamara, who, with her sister Trina Powell, was part of the R&B group Trina & Tamara, acknowledged his death on her Instagram account earlier today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
