A regional favorite is back for its 10th year to celebrate National Women’s Small Business Month. We are excited to Reassess, Reengage, and Refocus!. The past couple of years have been unsteady, but have not diminished the spirits of the women of the Athens region. The UGA SBDC 10th Annual Women’s Business Expo provides the perfect forum for businesswomen to network, share expertise, support each other, and feel a renewed sense of community. This event is a fulfilling day of interactive TED talk style sessions with networking and connecting opportunities. Support and learn from each other as we continue navigating these unsettling times. Celebrate resiliency as we continue to adapt to the ever-changing world around us.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO