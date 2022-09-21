ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

CCSD Announces 2022-23 Teachers, Support People of the Year

The Clarke County School District is excited to announce the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year and Support Person of the Year for each school. From this group, a district-wide Teacher of the Year and Support Person of the Year will be selected and announced Oct. 20 at CCSD’s Teacher of the Year and Support Person of the Year awards banquet. The district Teacher of the Year will then compete at the state level.
UGA’s Archway Partnership Wins Regional Award for Outreach

The University of Georgia is the regional winner of the 2022 W.K. Kellogg Foundation Community Engagement Scholarship Award for its Archway Partnership outreach program. The program takes UGA faculty and students into Georgia communities to help address locally identified challenges. UGA now will compete against three other regional winners for...
The 10th Annual Athens Women's Business Expo & More

A regional favorite is back for its 10th year to celebrate National Women’s Small Business Month. We are excited to Reassess, Reengage, and Refocus!. The past couple of years have been unsteady, but have not diminished the spirits of the women of the Athens region. The UGA SBDC 10th Annual Women’s Business Expo provides the perfect forum for businesswomen to network, share expertise, support each other, and feel a renewed sense of community. This event is a fulfilling day of interactive TED talk style sessions with networking and connecting opportunities. Support and learn from each other as we continue navigating these unsettling times. Celebrate resiliency as we continue to adapt to the ever-changing world around us.
Expansion Set for Athens Film, TV Studio One Year Into Construction

In September 2022, not even one year into the project, Athena Studios announced that it had purchased an additional 65 acres of land adjacent to the original site currently under construction at 900 Athena Dr. The move was made in anticipation of demand for its initial 200,000-sq.-ft., purpose-built production space.
Athens Sees Rise in August Unemployment Rate

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Athens recorded an unemployment rate of 2.9 percent in August, up three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.4 percent. “As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search...
