82 percent of young workers find idea of doing minimum required at work appealing: poll

By Gianna Melillo
The Hill
3 days ago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JhDCR_0i4Po6XE00

Story at a glance

  • More workers and students are reporting doing the minimum amount of work required for school and in the workplace.
  • This trend, dubbed “quiet quieting” is likely a response to pandemic-era burnout.
  • Its growing popularity indicates employers may have to adapt to better appeal to young workers.

“Quiet quitting” has become the latest buzzword for workers and students alike , as more individuals report not going above and beyond in their place of employment or at school in order to prioritize other aspects of their lives.

Now, new data suggest the concept is resonating with young employees — the majority of whom find doing the minimum amount of work at their job to safely remain employed and maximize their leisure, wellness and time outside of work appealing.

A poll conducted by The Generation Lab and Axios among 828 individuals between the ages 18 and 29, showed 31 percent of respondents said doing the minimum amount of work is “extremely appealing” while 39 percent said it was “pretty appealing.”

Another 12 percent of workers said they already do the minimum amount of work required to stay employed.

Pandemic-related burnout likely contributed to the “quiet quitting” trend, although some workers have reported not feeling cared for in the workplace or issues with opportunities to learn and grow at their company.

The appeal of doing the minimum amount of work was similar between young men and women: 85 percent of women found the practice appealing compared with 79 percent of men.

However, the young workers did report wanting to work an average of 8 to 9 hours each day, suggesting they’re willing to still engage with work .

Thirty percent reported their bosses had asked them to work outside normal hours in the past week. When asked about their attitude toward that request, the majority of workers said they complied, albeit grudgingly.

Nearly 60 percent of individuals also said work hours and boundaries should be relatively strict and that any extra work completed should be an exception and properly acknowledged.

The appeal of not going above and beyond expectations was common among white, Black and Asian respondents, along with Democrats, Republicans and Independents. The widespread popularity of the trend indicates employers may need to adjust how they hire and retain young employees.

With regard to other priorities, individuals tended to rank work below family, friends, wellness and hobbies.

Previous research has shown Millennial and Gen Z workers value the alignment of personal ethics with their employers when it comes to seeking a job.

In the Generation Lab/Axios poll, 52 percent of respondents said money motivates them to work at their current job or previous job, while 15 percent said the job’s mission or purpose serves as a motivation.

Comments / 147

Robert Consoni
2d ago

This is exactly why America will fall and be invaded by another country. Not now but later because our offspring will be so stupid and won't fight back to save this country.

Reply(4)
43
dev_adv
2d ago

I'd be happy if they just did what they were hired for which includes showing up on time and leaving their phone alone 🤷

Reply
68
Dennis Ennis
2d ago

Now days & the mentality of young generation, the reason for not promoting good workers is that they're irreplaceable, look at the pool of who'd replace them.Unfortunately good workers kinda shoot themselves in the foot for being too good...a shame but reality truth

Reply
26
