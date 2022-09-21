Read full article on original website
Stimulus Payments Coming to These States in September 2022
Many states had a budget surplus in 2022 or excess money from COVID relief aid. This means a windfall for many taxpayers who can expect one-time direct deposits in plenty of time for the holiday...
Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage
A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
kmvt
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - A high school student in Indiana has reportedly done something that no other student has done before. WNDU reports that Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on the AP Calculus AB exam. While some of the questions were multiple choice...
Credit union to offer small grants to educators
Directions Credit Union will begin accepting applications Saturday for grants of up to $500 toward educators’ purchases of classroom materials. Educators who teach kindergarten through twelfth grade in the credit union’s membership area, which includes five counties in metro Toledo, are eligible to apply using the online Directions Cares for Classrooms portal (https://directionscu.org/cares-for-classrooms/). Grant funds may be used for books, software, calculators, art supplies, math manipulatives, audio-visual equipment, lab materials, and more. Up to $15,000 will be awarded during two rounds of grants this school year. The first round of grants will be announced on or before Dec. 1, while the second-round application period begins Jan. 1 and winners will be announced around March 1.
