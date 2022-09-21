ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Getting to know: MD Comptroller candidate Del. Brooke Lierman

By Tasmin Mahfuz, Katie Misuraca
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — Baltimore Delegate Brooke Lierman (D) is running to become Maryland’s next Comptroller.

“It [Maryland Comptroller] touches every Maryland family, works with every business,” said Del. Lierman.

Host, Tasmin Mahfuz, speaks with Lierman on why she is running and her plans for the state.

Lierman will face Republican candidate, Barry Glassman in the general election in November.

