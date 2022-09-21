Getting to know: MD Comptroller candidate Del. Brooke Lierman

WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — Baltimore Delegate Brooke Lierman (D) is running to become Maryland’s next Comptroller.

“It [Maryland Comptroller] touches every Maryland family, works with every business,” said Del. Lierman.

Host, Tasmin Mahfuz, speaks with Lierman on why she is running and her plans for the state.

Lierman will face Republican candidate, Barry Glassman in the general election in November.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.