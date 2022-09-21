ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

FOX 2

Where Missouri and Illinois place on the ‘happiness ranking’

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois may want to adopt Bobby McFerrin’s 1988 hit “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” as its new state song. The Land of Lincoln was ranked No 8. in a recent report on 2022’s Happiest States in America. The story is a little different on the other side of the Mississippi River. Missouri ranks […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Millions in additional funds expected for Metro East schools

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Several school districts in the Metro East are expected to receive millions in additional funding as part of an Illinois initiative. The state launched its evidence-based funding platform in 2017 to reexamine state funding for public education and determine potential financial challenges facing schools. The state says the initiative is meant to help under-resourced schools.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

How recent weather will affect trees, fall colors in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation will begin online fall color updates this month to help residents find ideal locations to view the trees’ seasonal transitions. Because predicting the pigment changes can be difficult, the department seeks to assist nature lovers in finding fall foliage,...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

BNSF wants arbitration for Missouri rail accident victims

(AP) – BNSF Railway Co. has asked a federal court to require victims of a deadly Amtrak crash in Missouri to pursue settlements through arbitration, rather than lawsuits. BNSF owns the railroad tracks used by Amtrak when a Southwest Chief train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago collided with a pickup truck that was blocking an intersection near Mendon, Missouri. Three train passengers and the truck driver died and dozens more were injured in the June 27 collision.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Florissant man dies in crash involving Metro bus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Florissant man died after a crash Friday afternoon involving a Metro bus in north St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Levell Flewellen, 49, died in the collision. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. Friday on Route U, north of Groveland Drive.
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX2Now

Hunter safety course a good idea for all Mo. firearms hunters

JOPLIN, Mo. – Now that prime hunting season is underway in Missouri, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is urging all hunters, especially those who use firearms, to take state’s official Hunter Safety Course. The course, which can be taken online though the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website,...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Crash closes eastbound I-70 in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES – Eastbound I-70 was closed for nearly an hour in St. Charles near Fifth Street after an accident involving a semi truck. The road reopened at around 1:40 pm. Check the latest traffic incidents here. FOX2Now.com/Traffic
SAINT CHARLES, MO
FOX2Now

Republicans unveil platform ahead of midterm elections

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Campaign season is in full swing and with midterm elections just over six weeks away, Republicans held an event in rural Pennsylvania to unveil their platform which includes priorities like fighting inflation. House Republican leadership is trying to woo voters and win control of Congress in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

