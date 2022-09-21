Theatre Week returns to DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — For the first time since 2019, Theatre Week takes place in D.C., and it promises to be a huge celebration of the theatre community. It also marks the kickoff of the 2022-2023 theatre season.
The event actually takes place over the course of three weeks, with special ticket prices of $22, $33, and $44 offered for performances.
For a full list of shows, performance dates and times, and ticket prices you can visit Theatre Washington's website .
