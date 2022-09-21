Publix is activating a register campaign to allow customers to assist Puerto Rico in response to the effects of Hurricane Fiona. Donations can be made at checkout at any Publix store in the Jacksonville, Lakeland and Miami divisions, and 100% of the donations will go to the American Red Cross. This will help the American Red Cross to respond and help people recover from the effects of the storm.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO