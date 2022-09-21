ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Help Wanted at Pop Pop Hurray

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The worker shortage is proving to impact large corporations and small businesses. Kristen Cornett visits Pop Pop Hurray to see how they are pivoting to get by without as much help.
FOX2now.com

How a trip into a quilt shop, changed this St. Louis woman’s life

ST. LOUIS – Tamara Lynn discovered quilting about 23 years ago when she walked into a quilt shop and attended a class on it. She has been hooked ever since and 22 years later, she is running a thriving local business called Itch`n To Be Stitch`n, where she has 25,000 bolts of fabric and all items to go along with it.
stlmag.com

Sweetie Pie’s closing last St. Louis area location

Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust (3643 Delmar) will be closing after this Sunday, September 25, according to a post on Facebook. According to the post, the closure will make room for the multi-million-dollar Cochran Veteran’s Hospital expansion. The sister location that opened in owner Robbie Montgomery’s home state of Mississippi, in January 2020, remains open.
KSDK

Weekend top picks from Today in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — It's the first official weekend of fall, and there are plenty of events to celebrate. While the temperatures might be warm on Saturday, they cool down Sunday, and both days are perfect chances to get out and visit some of the great festivals happening in the St. Louis area compiled by the TISL team.
5 On Your Side

Man killed in St. Ann shooting overnight

ST ANN, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a shooting that left a man dead overnight. St. Ann police responded shortly after midnight Saturday to a fatal shooting on the 10000 block of Douglas Court. A spokesperson for the Major Case Squad said the victim was a 32-year-old man.
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
FOX2Now

Presenting Randi Starr concert tonight in Hazelwood

ST. LOUIS – Presenting Randi Starr allows a songstress to step out of the background and into the spotlight. Randi sung for bands and churches in Minneapolis and the St. Louis area. Now, for the first time, she leads the band. Friday, September 23. 6 – 8 p.m. CDT...
People

Sweetie Pie's Closes Final St. Louis Location as Owner's Son Found Guilty in Murder-for-Hire Plot

James "Tim" Norman was convicted earlier this month of commissioning the murder of his nephew and co-star Andre Montgomery Jr. in 2016 Sweetie Pie's — the popular soul-food restaurant made famous by the OWN reality show — is closing it's final location, days after the owner's son was found guilty in a murder-for-hire plot. The St. Louis, Missouri institution will shut its doors on Sunday, according to owner Robbie Montgomery. "Thank you all so much for the many years of support ❤️," she wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a...
5 On Your Side

Woman dies after motorcycle crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman died early Saturday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a passerby called 911 shortly before 1 a.m. after seeing the woman lying on the side of the road next to a crashed motorcycle on southbound I-55 at S. Broadway.
