Woman shot, killed in St. Louis Saturday morning
ST. LOUIS — A woman died early Saturday morning from a gunshot wound to the face. According to St. Louis police, the woman was found outside shortly before 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Oregon Avenue and Itaska Street in south St. Louis. The woman was pronounced dead at...
Help Wanted at Pop Pop Hurray
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The worker shortage is proving to impact large corporations and small businesses. Kristen Cornett visits Pop Pop Hurray to see how they are pivoting to get by without as much help.
How a trip into a quilt shop, changed this St. Louis woman’s life
ST. LOUIS – Tamara Lynn discovered quilting about 23 years ago when she walked into a quilt shop and attended a class on it. She has been hooked ever since and 22 years later, she is running a thriving local business called Itch`n To Be Stitch`n, where she has 25,000 bolts of fabric and all items to go along with it.
The Taste of St. Louis is happening downtown this weekend
Food fans don't miss your chance to taste all that St. Louis has to offer at the Taste of St. Louis this weekend! This free-to-enter event is loaded with food, music, drinks, and family-friendly entertainment. Find out all the details right here. The Taste of St. Louis is happening this...
Sweetie Pie’s closing last St. Louis area location
Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust (3643 Delmar) will be closing after this Sunday, September 25, according to a post on Facebook. According to the post, the closure will make room for the multi-million-dollar Cochran Veteran’s Hospital expansion. The sister location that opened in owner Robbie Montgomery’s home state of Mississippi, in January 2020, remains open.
Weekend top picks from Today in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — It's the first official weekend of fall, and there are plenty of events to celebrate. While the temperatures might be warm on Saturday, they cool down Sunday, and both days are perfect chances to get out and visit some of the great festivals happening in the St. Louis area compiled by the TISL team.
Man killed in St. Ann shooting overnight
ST ANN, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a shooting that left a man dead overnight. St. Ann police responded shortly after midnight Saturday to a fatal shooting on the 10000 block of Douglas Court. A spokesperson for the Major Case Squad said the victim was a 32-year-old man.
Motorcyclist dies in St. Louis crash on I-55
An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist died in a south St. Louis crash Saturday morning on Interstate 55.
‘Sweetie Pie’s star Tim Norman found guilty in murder-for-hire trial
ST. LOUIS — A jury found James “Tim” Norman guilty on Friday, Sept. 16, of conspiring to kill his nephew, ending a St. Louis trial full of reality TV stars, life insurance schemes and cash payouts that’s captured national attention for the past two weeks. In...
St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
Presenting Randi Starr concert tonight in Hazelwood
ST. LOUIS – Presenting Randi Starr allows a songstress to step out of the background and into the spotlight. Randi sung for bands and churches in Minneapolis and the St. Louis area. Now, for the first time, she leads the band. Friday, September 23. 6 – 8 p.m. CDT...
Today in St. Louis team attempts the cookie challenge
The Today in St. Louis anchor team made an attempt at the Oreo cookie challenge Thursday morning. The results were... well, see for yourself.
Some St. Louis aldermen pushing for outside garbage service to solve trash crisis
A group of St. Louis aldermen seem to be saying "enough already" when it comes to the city’s ongoing crisis with trash pickup.
Pedal the Cause returns, raises funds for cancer research
Pedal the Cause returns for its 13th year in the St. Louis area. They have raised more than $3 million and counting for cancer research.
Missouri City Called Out as One of the Most Unfaithful in America
Someone's been naughty and there's a better than average chance that someone lives in a Missouri city that was just named as one of the top 5 most unfaithful places in America. My Dating Advisor has created what they are calling the "Infidelity Index" using US census data to figure...
Grab a burger, ride a go-kart! Carl’s Drive-In explores expansion in O’Fallon
Carl's Drive-In has served the St. Louis region for more than 60 years at its Route 66-inspired restaurant in Brentwood. The company is exploring expansion out west in O'Fallon, Missouri in the form of a multi-purpose, large-scale entertainment complex.
Sweetie Pie's Closes Final St. Louis Location as Owner's Son Found Guilty in Murder-for-Hire Plot
James "Tim" Norman was convicted earlier this month of commissioning the murder of his nephew and co-star Andre Montgomery Jr. in 2016 Sweetie Pie's — the popular soul-food restaurant made famous by the OWN reality show — is closing it's final location, days after the owner's son was found guilty in a murder-for-hire plot. The St. Louis, Missouri institution will shut its doors on Sunday, according to owner Robbie Montgomery. "Thank you all so much for the many years of support ❤️," she wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a...
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Week, September 22 to September 28
This week is all about yoga under the stars, Story Collider, Banned Books Week and much more
Acclaimed chef of new Tower Grove South restaurant charged with domestic assault
ST. LOUIS — The acclaimed chef of a new Tower Grove South restaurant is facing several charges after police say he assaulted and threatened to kill a woman earlier this week. Anh Huy "Tony" Nguyen, co-owner of modern Asian restaurant Snō, was arrested and charged with one count each...
Woman dies after motorcycle crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A woman died early Saturday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a passerby called 911 shortly before 1 a.m. after seeing the woman lying on the side of the road next to a crashed motorcycle on southbound I-55 at S. Broadway.
