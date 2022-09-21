Read full article on original website
Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning Orders Social-Emotional Kits for Nearly 2,000 Georgia Pre-K Programs
The pandemic has resulted in both academic and social-emotional developmental declines among the nation's youngest children. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning is tackling children's social-emotional developmental needs head-on with the purchase of Pyramid Model Preschool Classroom Kits to provide to 3,800 Georgia Pre-K classrooms. The kits are funded by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.
InsiderAdvantage: New Recognition for Dentons, other Georgia Legal Giants
To read all of InsiderAdvantage Georgia’s daily news, SUBSCRIBE HERE. *Subscription includes a complimentary subscription to JAMES Magazine. As one of the South’s economic powerhouses since sweeping up all the ash after Gen. William Sherman traveled through, Atlanta has a significant legacy of legal prowess with some of the country’s biggest firms finding a home in town.
Georgia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan Approved by Federal Highway Administration
The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced Georgia is one of the first 35 states in the nation to receive approval from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) for its National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Plan. With this approval, Georgia DOT can proceed with designing implementation to ultimately obligate its apportionment of approximately $130 million in federal funds for electric vehicle charging infrastructure over the next five years.
