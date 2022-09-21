Read full article on original website
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
wpde.com
Man arrested following domestic incident in Florence County: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested following a domestic incident in Florence County Saturday morning. Deputies and the SWAT team responded to the situation on Poston Corner in the Johnsonville community of lower Florence County, according to Florence County sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said it...
WMBF
Coroner’s Office identifies person killed in shooting at Socastee car wash parking lot
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting at a car wash in the Socastee area on Thursday. Friday afternoon Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Tyshawn Smalls, 21, of Myrtle Beach. Smalls was taken to hospital and died from his injuries at 2:45 p.m.
SCHP: 1 killed, 1 injured in Georgetown County crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 51 near Georgetown, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 10 p.m. about eight miles west of Georgetown when a 1999 Dodge Caravan traveling east on Highway 51 crossed the […]
WMBF
Collision leaves 1 dead in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Georgetown County Friday night. A Dodge Caravan was traveling east on SC 51, around 8 miles west of Georgetown, when it crossed the center line and struck a Ram pickup truck that was traveling west on the same road just before 10 p.m. Friday night, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
WMBF
‘A friend to all’: Road renamed in honor of late Georgetown County sheriff
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One road in Georgetown County now bears the name of its native son and longtime Georgetown County Sheriff Lane Cribb. Pleasant Hill Road was renamed on Thursday to Lane Cribb Highway. Cribb was brought up in Pleasant Hill where friends said his main ambition...
WMBF
2 hurt, vehicle collides with building in Loris-area crash
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in the Loris area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 66 and Daisy Road at around 5:15 p.m. HCFR added one of the vehicles involved collided...
abcnews4.com
Mother of man killed in Meggett hit and run searching for answers
MEGGETT, S.C (WCIV) — September 23, 2022, marks one month since 31-year-old Brandon Hardwick was killed in a hit and run in the Meggett area. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his family are still searching for answers. "It was God's will that he's not here, but who did...
Horry County police find missing man safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing man in Horry County has been found safe, according to police. The man was believed to be in the Myrtle Beach area and police found him safe at about 4 p.m. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found, all identifying information has been removed from the story.
insideedition.com
Urn Containing Human Remains Found on South Carolina Shore, an Increasing Problem for the Coroners Office
An unlucky Myrtle Beach goer stumbled upon an urn filled with human remains, a common occurrence in Myrtle Beach. Once the remains had been found, Myrtle Beach Police handed them over to the Horry County coroner, Robert Edge, according to ABC 15. "Maybe somebody wanted to bury this at sea...
Coroner: Victim of Goose Creek Taco Bell shooting was a juvenile
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A juvenile has died following a Thursday night shooting at Taco Bell in Goose Creek. Berkeley County Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell did not identify the victim due to his age. Hartwell did tell News 2 that the juvenile was a 17 year old male. Law enforcement responded to the […]
wpde.com
Police search for unknown suspect, vehicle in Socastee-area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Police are seeking more information related to a shooting incident that happened at a car wash on Bay Road off of Highway 707 at around 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Police are looking for the pictured vehicle and an unknown male suspect. Police said...
Florence County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty phone scam
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a jury duty phone scam. The Clerk of Court said she’s received multiple calls from people who think they missed jury duty, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said callers will pretend to be someone with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, telling […]
WMBF
Victim shot at Socastee-area car wash driven to restaurant, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting at a car wash in the Socastee area on Thursday. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 1:45 p.m. at 5609 Bay Road, located off Highway 707. A Google search matches the location to Bay Road Car Wash.
Police investigating deadly shooting at Goose Creek Taco Bell
UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 23, 2022 | 5:43 A.M. – The Goose Creek Police Department confirmed Friday morning that a male victim died as a result of the shooting. The identity of the victim has not yet been released as of Friday at 3:00 p.m. Police have not provided an update on the condition of the second […]
wpde.com
Scam Alert: Florence Co. deputies warn of missed jury duty phone scam
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's office said telephone scammers are at it again and this time they are calls about missed jury duty. Citizens are receiving phone calls and the caller ID said “Florence County Sheriff’s Office.” When they answer, the caller identifies him/herself as Deputy Tony Davis with the sheriff’s office. The deputy then states that because you failed to appear for jury duty the court has issued a bench warrant for your arrest. Next, you are told that you can avoid the arrest by paying a small fine, which in this case is $400. They instruct you to get a gift card or load a credit card for that amount and give the caller the card security or PIN number.
WMBF
NC woman drowns in Surfside Beach pool, coroner says
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina woman has died after drowning in a pool in Surfside Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said 63-year-old Diane Felts was found unresponsive in a pool at 6001 South Kings Highway. An online search matches the address to part of the Ocean Lakes Family Campground.
live5news.com
Teen arrested on 6 charges after shootout in N. Charleston neighborhood
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police arrested a teenager accused of exchanging gunfire with a North Charleston resident who confronted him and three others about tampering with a neighbor’s cars. The teen, whose identity was not released because of his age, is charged with attempted murder, unlawful carry of...
live5news.com
Animal shelter offering reward for information in ‘malnourished’ dog case
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An animal shelter in Summerville is offering $500 for any information that leads to criminal charges against the owner of a dog that was brought into the shelter. Dorchester Paws says a dog came into the shelter extremely malnourished and dehydrated, with missing/broken teeth. The dog,...
The Post and Courier
Goose Creek collision victim identified as S'ville man
The cyclist who perished in a Sept. 21 late-night collision in Goose Creek has been identified by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office as Summerville resident Wyatt Dobbs, 43, who was struck dead on the scene at approximately 10:55 p.m., per a corresponding police report. The individual operating the bicycle, according...
