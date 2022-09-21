ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

News19 WLTX

1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

SCHP: 1 killed, 1 injured in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 51 near Georgetown, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 10 p.m. about eight miles west of Georgetown when a 1999 Dodge Caravan traveling east on Highway 51 crossed the […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Crime & Safety
WMBF

Collision leaves 1 dead in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Georgetown County Friday night. A Dodge Caravan was traveling east on SC 51, around 8 miles west of Georgetown, when it crossed the center line and struck a Ram pickup truck that was traveling west on the same road just before 10 p.m. Friday night, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

2 hurt, vehicle collides with building in Loris-area crash

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in the Loris area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 66 and Daisy Road at around 5:15 p.m. HCFR added one of the vehicles involved collided...
LORIS, SC
abcnews4.com

Mother of man killed in Meggett hit and run searching for answers

MEGGETT, S.C (WCIV) — September 23, 2022, marks one month since 31-year-old Brandon Hardwick was killed in a hit and run in the Meggett area. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his family are still searching for answers. "It was God's will that he's not here, but who did...
MEGGETT, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County police find missing man safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing man in Horry County has been found safe, according to police. The man was believed to be in the Myrtle Beach area and police found him safe at about 4 p.m. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found, all identifying information has been removed from the story.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Florence County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty phone scam

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a jury duty phone scam. The Clerk of Court said she’s received multiple calls from people who think they missed jury duty, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said callers will pretend to be someone with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, telling […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Scam Alert: Florence Co. deputies warn of missed jury duty phone scam

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's office said telephone scammers are at it again and this time they are calls about missed jury duty. Citizens are receiving phone calls and the caller ID said “Florence County Sheriff’s Office.” When they answer, the caller identifies him/herself as Deputy Tony Davis with the sheriff’s office. The deputy then states that because you failed to appear for jury duty the court has issued a bench warrant for your arrest. Next, you are told that you can avoid the arrest by paying a small fine, which in this case is $400. They instruct you to get a gift card or load a credit card for that amount and give the caller the card security or PIN number.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

NC woman drowns in Surfside Beach pool, coroner says

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina woman has died after drowning in a pool in Surfside Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said 63-year-old Diane Felts was found unresponsive in a pool at 6001 South Kings Highway. An online search matches the address to part of the Ocean Lakes Family Campground.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Goose Creek collision victim identified as S'ville man

The cyclist who perished in a Sept. 21 late-night collision in Goose Creek has been identified by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office as Summerville resident Wyatt Dobbs, 43, who was struck dead on the scene at approximately 10:55 p.m., per a corresponding police report. The individual operating the bicycle, according...
GOOSE CREEK, SC

