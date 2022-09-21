Read full article on original website
Trooper: Suspect led high-speed chase, crashed into tree
A 31-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after a state trooper says he drove more than 80 mph then crashed into a tree. Kendale Turner faces felony charges of second-degree criminal mischief and eluding, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, court records say.
Hancock County man charged with meth possession
HANCOCK COUNTY - Sheriff Travis Duffy reports that on Friday September 23, 2022 a traffic stop led to the arrest of a Lomax, IL man for Possession of Methamphetamine. A Sheriff’s Deputy on patrol near Niota, IL attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Illinois Highway 9 near County Road 1450E on a red Ford F-150 for a traffic violation. The driver failed to stop and then traveled on county roads for approximately two miles before coming to a stop.
Peoria sees 19th homicide of 2022
A 25-year-old man is Peoria's 19th homicide victim of 2022. Peoria Police Sgt. Amy Dotson said officers responded to a report of someone shot in the 900 block of S. Greenlawn just before 1 a.m. Saturday. The man was found in an alley behind a house. He was pronounced dead...
IL man sentenced for methamphetamine
An East Dubuque man was arrested for methamphetamine. Nathan Russell pled guilty September 22 to possession of methamphetamine, which is a Class 3 felony, as part of a plea agreement. Russell was sentenced by Judge Kevin Ward to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, to be followed by 12 months of mandatory supervised release, formerly known as parole, at the discretion of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board.
St. Paul man charged with homicide in 2021 accident
LEE COUNTY - A St. Paul man has been charged with homicide after a collision that took place last March on U.S. 61 south near Fort Madison. Robert Lavern Keith, 27, of St. Paul, has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle Reckless Driving, a class C Felony, for his involvement in the traffic accident that occurred on March 2, 2021 that claimed the life of Andy Joe Annegers, 62, of Gladstone, Illinois.
Peoria’s 19th homicide of 2022 under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was killed in Peoria Saturday morning in what police are calling the city’s 19th homicide of 2022, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the intersection of S. Greenlawn Avenue and W. Ann...
Prevent identity theft at library’s shred day
Experts say shredding documents with personal information is a smart way to protect your identity, and the Moline Public Library wants to help!. The community is invited to take part in the Moline Public Library’s Shred Day October 1. Attendees can bring personal documents in for secure destruction by Shred-it, using an onsite document destruction truck. Participants are asked to limit documents to two normal-size file/paper boxes of documents per vehicle. Ideal documents can include anything with personal information like name, address, phone number, social security number, bank account information, ATM receipts, credit card receipts, bills and even used airline tickets.
Man killed overnight in Peoria’s 19th homicide of the year
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was shot to death in the early hours of the weekend on Peoria’s southside. According to a release by the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to South Greenlawn around 1:00 a.m. Saturday on a report of someone shot. That’s where they found a man in an alley. The 25-year-old victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
2 Burlington men face felony charges in QC ATM theft incidents
Two Burlington men face felony charges in two similar incidents involving damaged ATMs and thefts from Quad-City area banks. Police arrested 32-year-old Kendall Campbell on felony charges of first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree theft, and 33-year-old Cortez Jefferson the same charges. Early on May 9, Davenport Police responded to an...
Rock Island police arrest man on burglary, theft charges
Man facing drug, eluding charges after traffic stop
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A traffic stop in Hancock County ended with a man in jail facing drug possession and eluding police charges. On Friday, a deputy on patrol near Niota attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Illinois Highway 9 near County Road 1450E on a red Ford F-150 for a traffic violation. The driver failed to stop and fled on county roads for approximately two miles before stopping, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.
Peoria man convicted of 2019 attempted murder
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man arrested more than two years ago for a shooting the year prior has been convicted of attempted murder. Peoria County Court records indicate a jury this week also found Jatterius Yankaway, 26, guilty of Aggravated Battery, and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
Police arrest mother of toddler who died from Fentanyl intoxication
UPDATE: Davenport Police have arrested the mother of a toddler who died from ingesting drugs in 2021. In a Facebook post, Davenport Police announced Friday that 25-year-old Malea Wilson has been arrested. Scott County Jail records show she was booked into the jail at 2:40 p.m. Friday. She is being held on $50,000 cash-only bond.
Family of missing Peoria girl says the search continues
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Five years ago, then 20-year-old Alexis Scott went missing, and to this day hasn’t been found. But that doesn’t mean her friends and family have stopped looking. On Saturday in Laura Bradley Park, loved ones of Scott gathered to celebrate her life and...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police
Man asks for $25, later accused of breaking into home on East Fifth Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a home Sunday night. Police were first called to the home, in the 600 block of East Fifth Street, at 3:48 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the resident, who explained that the suspect, a 36-year-old Galesburg man, was not wanted. She told police that he had come over and asked for $25 from her. She said he made verbal threats to break her windows with a baseball bat. He was still sitting in the garage while officers were there, and according to the police report, the resident then convinced him to leave as he was uncooperative with officers.
No suspect yet in early morning shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is in the hospital after shots were fired in Peoria early Thursday morning, and police do not yet have a suspect. Peoria Police officers responded to the 300 block of Spring St. to multiple gunshots at 12:46 a.m. following a Shot Spotter alert of 13 shots fired. At the scene, they discovered multiple vehicles that had been hit with gunfire.
Fatal accident in Clinton
On Sept. 22, 2022 at approximately 7:04 p.m., deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of a vehicle in the ditch, near the intersection of 190th Street and 280th Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies located an overturned vehicle in the creek bed in the 1800...
Help locate missing Peoria woman at ‘Alexis Day’
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s officially been five years since Peoria woman Alexis Camry scot vanished from a party without a trace. Community activists are hosting an Alexis Day event tomorrow at 1 p.m. at Laura Bradley park in her honor. The public is invited to come out for fellowship, food, and to help raise awareness.
