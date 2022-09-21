Jersey Shore Shooting Injures 3: Prosecutor

Asbury Park police Photo Credit: APPD

Three people were shot in Asbury Park, authorities said.

At approximately 7:21 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Asbury Park police responded to shots fired in the 1500 block of Asbury Avenue, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Police found three male victims, who all sustained gunshot injuries, had been taken to a local hospital for treatment. All victims sustained non-life threatening injuries, Linskey said.

The investigation into the cause of the shooting is being handled by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Bureau and the Asbury Park Police Department.

Anyone with information about this matter is being urged to contact MCPO Detective Matthew Delgado at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Department Detective James Crawford at 732-774-1300.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android - https://www.p3tips.com/1182), by calling 800-671-4400 or by going to the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com

