Even though most of the series we’ve seen in the Star Wars franchise have characters with a little bit more moral ambiguity than in the films, they’re still playing for one side or another. But in Andor, we se a version of Cassian Andor that isn’t a Rebel hero yet, just a guy who wants to know where he came from. And that makes for some intriguing possibilities. ANDOR: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: The lights on a bridge go by as rain falls. A man in a hooded jacket walks down the bridge. “MORLANA ONE, PREOX – MORLANA CORPORATE ZONE. BBY 5,”...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO