‘Andor’ Cast: Why Maarva Actor Fiona Shaw Looks So Familiar
Fiona Shaw portrays Cassian's adopted mother, Maarva, in 'Andor.' Where might viewers have seen the actor before the 'Star Wars' series?
The Mandalorian star joins Magic Mike director's thriller show
The Mandalorian star Timothy Olyphant has signed up to join Steven Soderbergh's new HBO TV show Full Circle. Full Circle is a six-episode series that will air on HBO and follows an investigation into a kidnapping gone wrong. The investigation will uncover dark secrets that have been kept hidden for years and connect multiple characters and societies in present-day New York City.
Breaking Down What "BBY" Means in 'Andor' and the Larger 'Star Wars' Timeline
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away ... (For the love of the galaxy, Star Wars, how much time exactly was a long time ago anyway?) Thanks be to George Lucas — there actually is a way to clearly tell which year it is in the Star Wars timeline.
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
‘Andor’ Episode 2: 5 Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed
Here are 5 easter eggs you may have missed in 'Andor' episode 2
Beverly Hills Cop 4 confirms another original character return for Netflix sequel
As filming for Beverly Hills Cop is underway in California, the cast of the classic comedy sequel is expanding to include more OG characters. Bronson Pinchot is among the franchise's original stars returning for chapter four, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley after Eddie Murphy's street-smart Detroit detective. Pinchot, who...
Walker Independence: Premiere Date And Other Quick Things We Know About The CW Series
A guide to the CW's Walker prequel, Walker Independence.
James Cameron’s sci-fi epic Avatar returns to theaters, but has its magic faded?
There were plenty of reasons to wonder, in the autumn of 2009, if James Cameron had finally flown too close to the sun, burning a big budget on a boondoggle. Nearly a dozen years after emerging from a troubled production with the biggest movie of all time, the disaster-weepie phenomenon Titanic, the blockbuster maestro had once more secured enormous investment in pursuit of a bank-busting special-effects spectacle to rule them all. Except this time, the movie in question looked, from a distance, like the height of overreaching silliness: A sci-fi fantasy about a species of lithe, ocean-blue, vaguely feline aliens, prancing through a tropical paradise. The first trailer prompted chortles. Cameron, however, would have the last laugh.
First trailer for Hellraiser reboot with Sense8 star in iconic Pinhead role
The first trailer for the Hellraiser reboot has dropped, giving us our first glimpse of Sense8 star Jamie Clayton as iconic villain Pinhead. In the trailer, we see an assortment of characters get into trouble when attempting to solve a dangerous puzzle box, which dishes out cuts at every twist and turn.
Keanu Reeves to Return for a 'Constantine' Sequel with Original Director Francis Lawrence
Keanu Reeves is heading back into a fan favorite role. PEOPLE can confirm that a sequel to the cult favorite 2005 film Constantine is in the works. Fans will get to see Reeves, 58, reprise his role as exorcist/demonologist John Constantine after 17 years since the original first hit theaters. The supernatural thriller will re-team Reeves with original director Francis Lawrence.
‘Andor’ showrunner deftly dodges questions on the returning Saw Gerrera
We’re a quarter of the way through Andor as of its three-episode debut on Disney Plus earlier this week, and by all accounts, the show seems to be firing on cylinders. The pre-Rebellion Star Wars universe is a fascinating if terrifying setting and protagonist Cassian Andor has a brand-new space to breathe alongside the many new characters we’ve been introduced to.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Andor’ On Disney+, A ‘Rogue One’ Prequel Where Cassian Andor Will Do Anything To Find Out About His Past
Even though most of the series we’ve seen in the Star Wars franchise have characters with a little bit more moral ambiguity than in the films, they’re still playing for one side or another. But in Andor, we se a version of Cassian Andor that isn’t a Rebel hero yet, just a guy who wants to know where he came from. And that makes for some intriguing possibilities. ANDOR: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: The lights on a bridge go by as rain falls. A man in a hooded jacket walks down the bridge. “MORLANA ONE, PREOX – MORLANA CORPORATE ZONE. BBY 5,”...
Marvel Confirms That Several New War Machine Suits Are Set To Appear Soon
Earlier this month, Don Cheadle confirmed that he is no longer under Marvel’s contract. Cheadle plays the titular War Machine character, also known as Colonel James Rhodes, and has appeared in multiple MCU films and is set to appear in the 2023 Secret Invasion. Appearing in seven different films...
Andor has a chance to make Star Wars feel fresh one more time
After the long road starting from the lead character’s inception in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story to the series’ announcement in 2018, Andor has finally premiered on Disney+ with the potential to be the most ambitious show on the streamer since The Mandalorian. The three-episode premiere made a solid first impression, showcasing exciting new elements to see front and center in a Star Wars production.
New Cloverfield Movie in Development
A new Cloverfield film is currently in development at Paramount. According to Variety, the sci-fi anthology series is getting another installment, with Wounds director Babak Anvari set to take the helm. The Ritual writer Joe Barton will pen the script. J.J. Abrams will produce the film for Bad Robot, alongside...
‘Spy Kids’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Alexa PenaVega, Antonio Banderas and More
Director Robert Rodriguez smashed box-office expectations with his cult classic family film Spy Kids. Featuring Rodriguez's frequent collaborators Antonio Banderas, Danny Trejo and Cheech Marin, the 2001 action comedy is also known as the project that launched the careers of titular kids Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara. The movie follows Carmen Cortez (PenaVega) and her […]
Andor Reveals Cassian's True Name and Origin
Star Wars: Andor has premiered on Disney+ with its first three episodes, and they quickly re-paint the picture of who we thought the hardened Rebel spy was. As revealed in the premiere episode, Andor is following step with The Book of Boba Fett in telling a two-part story: Cassian Andor's struggles in the early Imperial era of 5 BBY, and his origin story dating back to when he was a young boy and had the very first encounter with the Empire that would change his whole life.
Quantum Leap Boss Promises NBC Reboot Will Address Sam Beckett's Leap Into Magic From Original Series
Does Quantum Leap’s Herbert “Magic” Williams (played by Ernie Hudson) remember Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula) jumping into him? NBC’s continuation of the time-travel series will provide an answer in the coming weeks. Episode 4 will address the leap in question, which occurred in a Season 3 episode of the original series featuring Christopher Kirby as a young Magic, showrunner Martin Gero tells TVLine. “[Magic] does explain, from his point of view, that leap,” Gero hints. “Ernie [Hudson] gives this phenomenal monologue. It’s so beautiful. It might be my favorite scene of this first chunk [of episodes]....
Two More DC Projects Axed at HBO Max
Two more DC television projects are on the chopping block at HBO Max. The streamer has opted against moving forward with a Constantine reboot and the standalone series Madame X, both based on DC characters. While there’s no word on why HBO Max passed on either TV project, it didn’t...
