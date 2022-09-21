ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Republicans prefer Ron DeSantis for president over Donald Trump in 2024, poll shows

By Kimberly Leonard
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13vWBt_0i4Pl99C00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PHtEK_0i4Pl99C00
In this November 3, 2018 file photo, then-President Donald Trump stands behind Ron DeSantis during a rally in Pensacola, Florida, during his first gubernatorial run.

Butch Dill, File/AP Photo

  • Republicans in Florida would prefer DeSantis over Trump for a 2024 White House ticket.
  • That's a reversal from a similar poll in January.
  • The findings are part of a USA Today/Suffolk University poll.

Republicans in Florida have a new favorite Florida man they want at the top of the next White House ticket.

According to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll published Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads former President Donald Trump 48% to 40% in a hypothetical 2024 presidential primary.

That's a reversal from a similar poll in January, in which Trump bested DeSantis 47% to 40%.

"Donald Trump trailing in a contest with another Republican is a sea change," David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, said in a statement.

Wednesday's findings are significant given that during the 2016 primary, Trump easily defeated Sen. Marco Rubio on his home turf, landing at 46% to 27%, Paleologos said.

The results are just for one state, but inject additional heat into one of the most talked about topics in US politics: Whether DeSantis would enter a presidential race against Trump, the man who rocketed him to the top of the gubernatorial primary in Florida in 2018.

DeSantis has not said whether he has the White House in his sights and is up for reelection in Florida on November 8. He'll be facing off against Democrat Charlie Crist, who recently resigned from Congress and used to be governor of Florida from 2007 to 2011, when he was a Republican.

That race appears to be promising for DeSantis. The USA Today/Suffolk University poll projected DeSantis would win reelection by a 7-point lead of 48% to 41%.

The poll found a strong lead for DeSantis despite respondents reporting that they feel economic conditions in Florida have worsened — just 37% of voters said Florida's economy was "excellent" or "good," down 10 points from January.

Half of voters said they were "worse off" than four years ago, though the poll didn't assess whether voters blamed the DeSantis or Biden administrations for their economic struggles. It did find DeSantis had a higher approval rating than Biden in Florida, of 53% to 42%.

Should DeSantis hold a big lead against Crist, it would be a huge turnaround for the GOP governor. Just four years ago he squeaked into the governor's mansion by just half a percentage point against Democratic challenger Andrew Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eZujn_0i4Pl99C00
Former President Donald Trump.

AP Photo/Joe Maiorana, File

Trump support is dropping in his new home state

The poll shows that Trump's support may be waning, at least in the Sunshine State. Researchers conducted the poll over the phone from September 15 to 18, surveying 500 voters.

Trump calls Florida his permanent home , though — as is his custom — he spent the summer at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course, and at Trump Tower in New York City.

The FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, in August and uncovered classified documents that Department of Justice officials said Trump was not allowed to have . On Sunday evening, Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he'd arrived at Mar-a-Lago to "check out the scene."

While Trump's legal troubles have kept him in the news, DeSantis also frequently lands national headlines. The latest was last week when he directed state resources to fly migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

The move appears to have caught the attention of Trump, who made immigration restrictions one of his signature issues as president. On Saturday, Trump shared an Insider interview on Truth Social with GOP operative John Thomas, who said DeSantis would tank his political career if he were to run against Trump.

DeSantis' frequent national headlines, massive fundraising, and regular run-ins with the Biden administration have plenty of political operatives speculating that he'll run for the White House. Still, the conventional wisdom is that Trump would become the nominee if he were to mount another White House campaign, something he's been teasing for more than a year.

Trump did have an edge among certain Florida voters, the poll found. He led DeSantis 53% to 36% among voters earning less than $50,000 a year, and  57% to 27% among voters who didn't go to college.

It's not clear Trump could win against President Joe Biden nationally, though the poll found Floridians still prefer him over the current president.

The USA Today/Suffolk University poll found Trump would beat Biden in Florida 47% to 44% in a hypothetical matchup. The margins were even wider if DeSantis were to face off against Biden, at 52% to 44%.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 8

George Summer
3d ago

Florida Republicans are in for a big surprise and let down!, Florida's governor is a big liar, just as big as trump, same nasty tactics, different faces!

Reply
5
Herbert Holzbauer
3d ago

desatan is no improvement over Trump. we already see him for the creep he is. he barely won FL goverorship...a position he uses to torment his state, to get in the news, to satisfy his attention needs and fiscal ambitions. vote Maga mentors and Trump wannabes out. we need leaders not division

Reply
2
Related
Business Insider

Trump — who once endorsed DeSantis as his 'great friend' — slams the 'ungrateful' Florida governor, saying 'I made him,' report says

Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis haven't spoken in months, The Washington Post reported. Trump endorsed DeSantis during his 2018 gubernatorial campaign but hasn't campaigned for him this year. Privately, Trump now slams DeSantis as "ungrateful," telling advisers: "I made him," WaPo reported. Though former President Donald Trump vigorously campaigned in...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Liz Cheney says Republicans 'going through contortions' to justify classified documents at Mar-a-Lago shows how 'fundamentally destructive' Trump has been to the party

Liz Cheney called out Republican party members who continue to defend Donald Trump. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, Cheney said members of the GOP are "going through contortions." Cheney said it shows how "fundamentally destructive Donald Trump has been." Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said Republicans continuing to defend Donald Trump...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Elections
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Andrew Gillum
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Ne White House#American Politics#Election State#Suffolk University#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Business Insider

Ohio GOP House candidate J.R. Majewski backtracks and claims his military records don't show any evidence of combat or Afghanistan service because they're 'classified'

Ohio GOP candidate J.R. Majewski has come up with a new defense about his combat records. At a Friday rally, Majewski said records related to a deployment to Afghanistan were "classified." All available military records showed that Majewski never served in Afghanistan, according to the AP. Ohio GOP House candidate...
OHIO STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

627K+
Followers
40K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy