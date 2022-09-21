ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cavs fans, get ready for training camp with Darius Garland workout sizzle reel

By Jedd Pagaduan
Cavs Nation
Cavs Nation
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P8ost_0i4PkyX100

Cleveland Cavaliers star point guard Darius Garland broke out in 2021-22, averaging an impressive 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per game, leading the Cavs to a hot start before injuries derailed them into a 44-38 finish, good for eighth in the conference. While the end of last season will be especially disappointing for Cavs fans, the addition of star Donovan Mitchell will provide excitement and hope that the Cavs can claim their first playoff berth in 25 years without LeBron James.

But don’t forget about Darius Garland.

The fifth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Garland’s improvement will be key to the Cavs’ hopes of going deep into the playoffs, or perhaps even challenging for an NBA title, and Garland is tirelessly working on his game to make sure that the All-Star selection he earned last season is only the beginning of a much more fruitful peak of his career.

As seen in the sizzle reel above, Garland is working on his float game, and gaining separation on his drives so he could create better shots for himself off the dribble. Garland’s stepbacks, hesitation moves, and his ability to decelerate look on point, and this will be a terrifying sight for those who will be tasked to defend the 22-year old star.

Cavs fans will be excited to see the further development of Darius Garland, who’s been given the keys to the franchise after being inked to a five-year, $193 million contract extension back in July. It will be interesting to see how Garland and Mitchell co-exist in the backcourt, but Garland’s unselfishness and court vision should make him a terrific fit alongside the more scoring-inclined Mitchell. Size issues between the two will be a concern defensively, but the Cavs defense should be more than alright with the ascendant Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley protecting the rim.

The Eastern Conference is stacked with playoff contenders, with as many as 12 teams realistically competing for 10 spots, including play-in berths. But after being knocked out of the play-in games last season with losses to the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks, the Cavs, led by Darius Garland, will be motivated to put last season’s frustrating conclusion behind them and come out of the gates scorching hot, especially if the sizzle reel above is any indication of what to expect out of the Cavs’ All-Star point guard.

The post Cavs fans, get ready for training camp with Darius Garland workout sizzle reel appeared first on Cavs Nation .

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July

The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Yardbarker

NBA Agent On Coaching Future Of Celtics’ Ime Udoka: ‘He’s Done’

”He’s done,” one agent told Strauss of Udoka’s coaching future. The Celtics suspended Udoka for the season for his role in what was deemed an inappropriate relationship with a female employee. Per Strauss, the woman is married. “My guy’s not the only one saying it. This is...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Former Celtics assistant Brandon Bailey joining Pistons staff

After spending the better part of the last decade with the Boston Celtics, one assistant coach is switching sides. The Detroit Pistons announced on Friday that Brandon Bailey is joining the team as an assistant, per Rod Beard of The Detroit News. Ex-NBA players Keith Bogans and Rashard Lewis have also been hired by the Pistons as assistants in player development while Brittni Donaldson has joined the team as an assistant in coaching analytics.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft
Daily Mail

Jazz 'send Bojan Bogdanovic to the Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee', as summer clear-out continues with Utah's FIFTH trade this offseason

The Utah Jazz have reportedly traded swingman Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, as the team continues to rebuild following the departures of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert earlier this offseason. Bogdanovic played for three seasons in Utah and provided crucial spacing for the...
DETROIT, MI
Cavs Nation

Cavs Nation

Cleveland, OH
30
Followers
78
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to source for Cavs news, scores, updates, trades, rumors, predictions, previews, analysis, and more.

 https://cavsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy