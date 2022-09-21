Thursday night in Castle Dale the Spartans welcomed the Dinos to the Spartan Center. This was technically the second meeting between the two squads on the volleyball court, but since the first meeting took place as part of the Dixie Fly High tournament, Thursday’s meeting was the initial region meeting. The Lady Dinos would claim victory in the first set, but after that it was all Emery, with the Spartans taking the next three sets and the 3-1 win.

CASTLE DALE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO