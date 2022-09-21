Read full article on original website
Cross country teams throughout the area converge at the Carbon Invitational
Carbon, Emery and other teams from around the state made their way to the Carbon Country Club on Wednesday for the Carbon Invitational meet. For the Dinos, freshman Rozyln Stowe took first place on the girls side and for the Spartans it was Addie Hurst crossing the finish line in fifth. On the boys side Carbon’s Braxton Ware finished second overall with Emery’s Camdon Larsen in third.
Carbon School District shines the spotlight on Sally Mauro Elementary
The Carbon School District update took time to shine a spotlight on Sally Mauro Elementary this week and Castle Country Radio was able to speak with First Grade Teachers about how things are going so far this school year. The students are coming from kindergarten and tackling full days in...
4th Annual Wee Bit Wicked Witches Ball on September 30
The 4th Annual Wee Bit Wicked Witches Ball will take place at the Huntington City Park on Friday, September 30 at 5:00 pm. All members of the community are invited to attend and participate in this event. Castle Country Radio was able to speak over the telephone with Event Organizer, Lesa Miller to get all the details.
Earl “Tom” Jay Schade – September 21 2022
Earl “Tom” Jay Schade, age 66, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022 at the Good Life Senior Living in Price, Utah. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Dorthy Schade, Huntington, UT.; children, Chris (Dodge) Thompson, Oklahoma, Shawn (Heather) Peterson, Fruitland, UT., Mike Everett, Price, UT., Jay Schade, Price, UT.; sisters, Sandra (Brent) Jewekes, Ferron, UT. and Linda (Jeff) Smith, Mona, UT.; brother, Carl (Judy) Schade, Price, UT.; 11 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
In the first region match-up Emery gets the better of Carbon in volleyball
Thursday night in Castle Dale the Spartans welcomed the Dinos to the Spartan Center. This was technically the second meeting between the two squads on the volleyball court, but since the first meeting took place as part of the Dixie Fly High tournament, Thursday’s meeting was the initial region meeting. The Lady Dinos would claim victory in the first set, but after that it was all Emery, with the Spartans taking the next three sets and the 3-1 win.
