Read full article on original website
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Statewide poll reveals what will drive Texas voters to the polls in November
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It's almost that time, Texans will be lining up at the polls to cast their ballots. But what's top of mind for you when you decide who to vote for this mid-term?. For some Texans we talked to, issues facing metro areas in the state are...
news4sanantonio.com
Texas restaurants facing challenges between inflation and increasing customer demand
SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Restaurant Association says restaurant owners are doing their best to operate amid inflation and growing customer demand. The association says 67% of restaurant owners don't have enough employees to meet demand, despite having raised their wages, 81% say their labor costs are higher now than when the pandemic started, and 86% say their food and beverage costs are also higher.
news4sanantonio.com
Ariel Hutchins: Big Country woman making it big in country music
ABILENE, Texas — A born and raised Big Country woman is quickly making a name for herself in country music - and next month, she'll be sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in the industry. "It's been a whirlwind," singer-songwriter Ariel Hutchins said. "I've gotten to...
news4sanantonio.com
Jared Kushner's apartment company to pay $3.25 million over illegal fees, poor maintenance
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A property management company associated with Jared Kushner has reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with the state of Maryland over allegations that the company charged tenants illegal fees and failed to maintain its properties. Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, owns a 50% stake in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news4sanantonio.com
14-year-old dog returns home after he was lost for 2 months
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old dog is back home with his family in Utah after he was lost for two months. Toby disappeared in July while camping with his family. His owner said they went camping up Payson Canyon near the Blackhawk Trail when Toby wandered off.
news4sanantonio.com
South Carolina couple charged in death of 4-month-old baby, authorities say
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A South Carolina mother and her boyfriend have been charged after the death of a 4-month-old baby was determined to be a homicide, according to authorities. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said a hospital staff reported the infant had been transported to the hospital by...
Comments / 0