New Distribution Center Comes to Bartow
Economic development in Bartow County will receive a noticeable boost in early 2023 with the opening of a distribution center in Adairsville. The location will serve Wisconsin-based retailer Duluth Trading Company and employ 350 people from North Georgia. The site will serve as a southern hub for Duluth, a company...
HealthMPowers Welcomes First Youth Member to Board of Directors
HealthMPowers has announced a new member to its board of directors: Rohan Rajpurohit. Rohan Rajpurohit, a Senior at Lambert High School makes history as the first youth to ever serve on the HealthMPowers Board of Directors. Along with an impressive history of health advocacy, Rohan joined the HealthMPowers community earlier this summer as the chair of the inaugural HealthMPowers Youth Advisory Board (YAB).
Atlanta Botanical Garden names Norwood New Chief Financial Officer
Marshall Norwood has been named Chief Financial Officer of the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Norwood formerly served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Purpose Built Communities Foundation, a national impact network providing support to neighborhood partnerships to achieve cradle-to-college, housing, health and economic vitality for residents. "The Garden is...
Gwinnett Schools Focused on Future Alignment
“I have 181,347 children, and only one that I claim on my taxes,” said Dr. Calvin Watts, Superintendent of Gwinnett County Public Schools. And then, he laughed. Watts was, of course, talking about the school system’s latest enrollment figures, and his now college-age son, as he delivered the annual State of the Schools Address to a sold-out crowd during the Gwinnett Chamber On Topic monthly luncheon, presented by Rocket IT.
Atlanta Nonprofit Awarded Grant to Help Recruit the Next Generation of Much-Needed Teachers
For the third consecutive year, Breakthrough Atlanta received grant funds awarded by AmeriCorps to organizations that are tackling some of the toughest problems in Georgia—including attracting future educators. Nearly $285K was awarded to Breakthrough Atlanta, a nonprofit that has served thousands of middle school, high school and college students...
Atlanta BeltLine Announces Finalist for Murphy Crossing Redevelopment
Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI) has officially selected the finalist in its Request for Proposals (RFP) process for the much-anticipated redevelopment of the 20-acre Murphy Crossing site, located at 1050 Murphy Avenue in southwest Atlanta. The finalist is real estate development company Culdesac, Inc., who will partner with Urban Oasis Development,...
14 Best Restaurants in Kennesaw, GA
Whether you are a local or have traveled to the area, Kennesaw, Georgia, is home to a diverse array of delicious restaurants just waiting for you to take a chance. We have taken the time and done the work for you, using search engine rankings, customer reviews, travel websites, and food blogs to find the best restaurants in Kennesaw, GA. We looked for the best that cover a range of prices and food choices to suit various needs.
Atlanta REALTORS Releases August Statistics on Housing Market
Atlanta REALTORS® Association (ARA), the largest association of its kind in Georgia, released its August 2022 Market Brief on residential housing statistics for 11 area counties in metropolitan Atlanta. The Market Brief, compiled by First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS), provides the only regionally-focused synopsis of monthly sales and home prices for single-family residential properties.
goBeyondProfit CEO Interview: Dan Cathy, Chairman of Chick-fil-A
On a Mission to be the World’s Most Caring Company. Founded 76 years ago right here in Hapeville, GA, Chick-fil-A and its Chairman Dan T. Cathy, recently received the 2022 goBeyondProfit Champion Award. This recognition is based on their success in consistently delivering care through meaningful daily moments that permeate the Chick-fil-A culture and result in decades of generosity.
Georgia DA revisits decades-old murder case against sharecropper
Three times in Jim Crow era, Georgia sharecropper Clarence Henderson was convicted of the same murder. Three times, the Georgia Supreme Court intervened. Seven decades later, a local district attorney is revisiting the case.
Flux Projects Presents Multi-disciplinary Artist Rachel Parish’s Emergence
Flux Projects will present multi-disciplinary artist Rachel Parish’s Emergence, a series of temporary monuments to the four spring heads, paved over decades ago in the name of progress, that lie directly beneath Downtown Atlanta. As we continue to grapple with city-wide flooding, Emergence will illuminate the power of our natural ecology beneath built environments and the continued presence of the life-springs that sustain us.
OA Development Breaks Ground on Industrial Development Near Atlanta Airport
OA Development, an Atlanta-based commercial real estate firm, has broken ground on the latest Class A, light industrial development virtually adjacent to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Plans for Victory Landing Logistics Center include five state-of-the-art buildings totaling 700,000-sq. ft. on the largest track of available land adjacent to Interstate 285 in south Atlanta. Phase I of the industrial park is expected to be complete next summer. The industrial development, in combination with planned road improvements, represents an $83 million investment in Clayton County.
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
Ex-teacher files discrimination suit against Cobb school district
A former teacher has filed a lawsuit against the Cobb County School District, accusing officials of discrimination based...
Braves' Mike Plant Named Cobb Chamber 2024 Chairman
Atlanta Braves executive Mike Plant has been added to the line of succession in Cobb Chamber of Commerce leadership. Plant was named the 2024 chairman by the Cobb Chamber's Board of Directors on Tuesday. See. .
Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta
The weather looks perfect for the slew of festivals happening this weekend – Sept. 23-25 – including art, film, food, and music. East Atlanta Strut –The annual festival in East Atlanta Village is Saturday from noon – 6 p.m. with arts and crafts, food and drink, a parade, live music, general quirkiness, and more. Sandy Springs […] The post Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
A Sad Subtraction: Math Teacher Adrienne Carter Prepares to Leave NAHS
Every core subject needs a core teacher — and Adrienne Carter, a mathematics teacher at North Atlanta, is one of many stellar examples. However, after five years of teaching in the 11 stories, Carter is preparing to leave NAHS come the end of the 2022-23 school year. Beyond her sharp mind for addition and multiplication, Carter’s compassionate spirit and excellence in her craft make her a vital asset in education.
Popular Georgia bakery, other businesses go up in flames
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — Coweta County fire crews continue to monitor hot spots after a historic building went up in flames. It happened Wednesday evening. The Heirloom Bakery and several small businesses in Sharpsburg caught fire, destroying the buildings. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
