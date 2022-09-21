Read full article on original website
Old Bridge, NJ woman shot dead: PA suspect charged with murder
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with the murder of an Old Bridge woman found shot in her own home. Deborah Brown-Hepworth, widely known to friends as "Sonni," had been found unresponsive by a relative on Sept. 17, in her Hanna Lane residence in the Laurence Harbor area, police said.
NJ State Police Bomb Squad Called To Hamilton Township Public Works For Unknown “HazMat”
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Around 2:50 p.m. the Hamilton Township Police Department and Hamilton Township Fire Department was dispatched to the Hamilton Township Public Works Department at 240 Tampa Avenue for a “Hazardous Materials” incident but the worker reporting the hazmat would not say what it was. About 4 minutes later additional fire units were sent to the scene at Hamilton Public Works Garage for some kind of incident in the hazardous materials storage unit. A short time later a NJ State Police Bomb Unit and members of their Hazardous Materials Team arrived. Fire crews stretched a hose line for protection.
Good Samaritans pull man from burning vehicle following crash, cops say
A group of good Samaritans rescued a man from his burning SUV after he veered off a road and crashed into a tree Mercer County on Tuesday evening, officials said. The 33-year-old was driving on Whitehorse Hamilton Square Road in Hamilton at about 9:50 p.m. when the crash took place and the vehicle burst into flames, township police said.
Motorcyclist, 64, killed in crash with car, cops say
A 64-year-old motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening after a vehicle traveling in front of him stopped short in Plumsted, officials said. The crash took place on the eastbound side of Lakewood Road (Route 528) at about 7:20 p.m, Plumsted police said. Emergency workers took the motorcyclist, a resident of the...
Man Charged With Murder In Ocean County Shooting
TOMS RIVER – A Monmouth County man has been charged with murder after shooting a man and injuring two others at a hookah lounge, officials said. Eric Manzanares, 22, of Asbury Park, has been charged with Murder in connection to the death of Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township. Additionally, Manzanares was charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.
Shortage of judges in N.J. puts families’ lives in limbo as divorce, custody cases drag on, lawyers say
Katherine Richardson represents a father of two who hasn’t been able to see his oldest child in more than six months. There are two obstacles in the divorce case, the Tinton Falls attorney said. One is the lack of cooperation from the Central Jersey man’s wife, but the bigger problem, she added, is a critical shortage of judges, which has delayed the matter for more than two years.
Driver killed, another seriously hurt in head-on crash in Atlantic County
One driver was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Atlantic County, authorities said. Justin Vanaman was driving his car west on Millville Avenue in Hamilton at about 12:40 p.m. when he crossed over the center line and slammed into an eastbound SUV, police said.
Men stole more than $500K, zip-tied workers in N.J. armed robbery spree, feds say
Two New York City men face federal charges in a three-state crime spree that included robbing New Jersey check cashing businesses at gunpoint, zip-tying employees and stealing more than $578,000, authorities said Thursday. Ramel Harris, 40, and Neville Brown, 38, both of Brooklyn, New York, were ordered to remain in...
9 Activities Police in New Jersey Consider Distracted Driving
Being 'distracted' is so much more than just texting while driving. These days, when you think 'distracted driving', you probably think that means texting while driving, or talking with your phone in your hand while driving. But, police in New Jersey consider a bunch of other activities being distractions behind the wheel.
Body pulled from waters off Staten Island may be woman reported missing in N.J.
The body recovered from the waters off of Great Kills Park in Staten Island on Thursday morning may be a woman reported missing in New Jersey the night before, authorities said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified female whose body was spotted just before...
LACEY: WOMAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING $8.00 ITEM AT WALMART
On Friday, September 16, 2022, at 6:14 p.m., Officers Pandorf, D’Antonio, and Primavera responded to Walmart for a reported shoplifting. The store employee advised officers that they had observed a female attempt to leave the store without paying for an item, valued at $8.00. Officers met with the suspect, Stephanie Woodford, 41, of Seaside Heights, and placed her under arrest. Stephanie was transported to police headquarters, charged with Shoplifting, and released on a summons pending a future court appearance.
N.J. postal workers who stole benefit payments from mail sentenced to prison
Two former U.S. postal workers who stole credit and debit cards out of the mail intended for unemployment recipients near the start of the coronavirus pandemic were each sentenced to 13 months in federal prison this week. Khaori Monroe, 29, of Newark, and Ross Clayton, 31, of Irvington, are also...
Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street
A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
Risked lives to save others but NJ towns shafted them over vax beliefs, lawsuits say
Several police officers and firefighters in two Essex County municipalities are fighting back in court over what they say was retaliation for seeking religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine. A lawsuit filed last week in Essex County Superior Court by Morristown attorney John Coyle on behalf of first responders in...
One Dead, One Seriously Injured in Head-on Crash in Hamilton Twp., NJ
Authorities in Hamilton Township say a man from Cumberland County died and an 80-year-old woman was seriously hurt in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened around 12:45 on Millville Avenue in the area of Pittsburg Avenue. According to the Hamilton Township Police Department,. The preliminary investigation revealed a...
George Floyd’s attorney urges Murphy to investigate alleged racism at N.J. hospital
Benjamin Crump, a civil rights lawyer who has represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black victims of high-profile police killings, is calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to investigate accusations of systemic racism at University Hospital. In a tweet Sunday, Crump posted an NJ Advance Media story...
Mountain lions in NJ? Dozens more come forward with sightings
I am sincerely amazed at the number of emails I continue to receive about mountain lion or cougar sightings in New Jersey. This all started in the spring with the report by a woman who swears she and her dog were approached by a cougar in Galloway Township. That story...
ATV, dirt bikes are such a menace that NJ city adopts new gas station law
ATLANTIC CITY — Another New Jersey city is cracking down on ATVs and dirt bikes, this time cutting off a source of fuel. By law, all-terrain vehicles cannot be driven on paved surfaces in New Jersey. That hasn't stopped packs of rowdy riders from terrorizing neighborhoods and being a hazard on city streets as they pop wheelies and race, officials said.
BREAKING: New Bill Introduced in NJ would Ban CCW Holders from Carrying in Shuls, Other ‘Sensitive Places’; Exclusive Statement from NJ’s Top Gun Rights Attorney Evan Nappen
Legal CCW holders in New Jersey could soon face even more restrictions. Days ago, TLS reports about a hold up in Ocean County and restrictions being placed on new CCW permits. A short time ago, the New Jersey Assembly introduced a bill that would ban CCW holders in New Jersey from carrying in Shuls and other sensitive places.
NJ could soon be seizing and destroying obnoxious ‘boom cars’
TRENTON – "Boom cars" carrying souped-up sound systems that blast music heard through neighborhoods could be seized and destroyed, under new legislation developed by a group of Democratic lawmakers from South Jersey. The bill – S3047/A4686 – was proposed Thursday so hasn’t yet gotten scheduled for a hearing....
