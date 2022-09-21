ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranbury Township, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MidJersey.News

NJ State Police Bomb Squad Called To Hamilton Township Public Works For Unknown “HazMat”

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Around 2:50 p.m. the Hamilton Township Police Department and Hamilton Township Fire Department was dispatched to the Hamilton Township Public Works Department at 240 Tampa Avenue for a “Hazardous Materials” incident but the worker reporting the hazmat would not say what it was. About 4 minutes later additional fire units were sent to the scene at Hamilton Public Works Garage for some kind of incident in the hazardous materials storage unit. A short time later a NJ State Police Bomb Unit and members of their Hazardous Materials Team arrived. Fire crews stretched a hose line for protection.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Motorcyclist, 64, killed in crash with car, cops say

A 64-year-old motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening after a vehicle traveling in front of him stopped short in Plumsted, officials said. The crash took place on the eastbound side of Lakewood Road (Route 528) at about 7:20 p.m, Plumsted police said. Emergency workers took the motorcyclist, a resident of the...
PLUMSTED TOWNSHIP, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Cranbury Township, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Man Charged With Murder In Ocean County Shooting

TOMS RIVER – A Monmouth County man has been charged with murder after shooting a man and injuring two others at a hookah lounge, officials said. Eric Manzanares, 22, of Asbury Park, has been charged with Murder in connection to the death of Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township. Additionally, Manzanares was charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Shortage of judges in N.J. puts families’ lives in limbo as divorce, custody cases drag on, lawyers say

Katherine Richardson represents a father of two who hasn’t been able to see his oldest child in more than six months. There are two obstacles in the divorce case, the Tinton Falls attorney said. One is the lack of cooperation from the Central Jersey man’s wife, but the bigger problem, she added, is a critical shortage of judges, which has delayed the matter for more than two years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
SoJO 104.9

9 Activities Police in New Jersey Consider Distracted Driving

Being 'distracted' is so much more than just texting while driving. These days, when you think 'distracted driving', you probably think that means texting while driving, or talking with your phone in your hand while driving. But, police in New Jersey consider a bunch of other activities being distractions behind the wheel.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ocscanner.news

LACEY: WOMAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING $8.00 ITEM AT WALMART

On Friday, September 16, 2022, at 6:14 p.m., Officers Pandorf, D’Antonio, and Primavera responded to Walmart for a reported shoplifting. The store employee advised officers that they had observed a female attempt to leave the store without paying for an item, valued at $8.00. Officers met with the suspect, Stephanie Woodford, 41, of Seaside Heights, and placed her under arrest. Stephanie was transported to police headquarters, charged with Shoplifting, and released on a summons pending a future court appearance.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NJ.com

Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street

A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: New Bill Introduced in NJ would Ban CCW Holders from Carrying in Shuls, Other ‘Sensitive Places’; Exclusive Statement from NJ’s Top Gun Rights Attorney Evan Nappen

Legal CCW holders in New Jersey could soon face even more restrictions. Days ago, TLS reports about a hold up in Ocean County and restrictions being placed on new CCW permits. A short time ago, the New Jersey Assembly introduced a bill that would ban CCW holders in New Jersey from carrying in Shuls and other sensitive places.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
