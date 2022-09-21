Read full article on original website
Related
globalspec.com
From vision to reality: FPT Industrial reveals its energy transition strategy at IAA Transportation 2022
FPT Industrial’s multi-energy approach toward sustainable on-road propulsion was revealed at IAA Transportation, the world’s leading trade show for the transportation industry as well as the most important platform for innovations and technologies in the transport market, held in Hannover, Germany, September 19 to September 25, 2022. Internal...
globalspec.com
Battery-powered truck refrigeration delivers just desserts
A lithium-ion battery-powered transport refrigeration system recently proved sweetly successful, transporting ice cream by truck during a nine-month trial and resulting in reduced energy use and greenhouse gas emissions. The collaboration between equipment service provider TIP Trailer Services, global consumer goods company Unilever, transport company Daily Logistics Group and green...
Comments / 0