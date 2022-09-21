Read full article on original website
Atlanta Botanical Garden names Norwood New Chief Financial Officer
Marshall Norwood has been named Chief Financial Officer of the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Norwood formerly served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Purpose Built Communities Foundation, a national impact network providing support to neighborhood partnerships to achieve cradle-to-college, housing, health and economic vitality for residents. "The Garden is...
Atlanta Nonprofit Awarded Grant to Help Recruit the Next Generation of Much-Needed Teachers
For the third consecutive year, Breakthrough Atlanta received grant funds awarded by AmeriCorps to organizations that are tackling some of the toughest problems in Georgia—including attracting future educators. Nearly $285K was awarded to Breakthrough Atlanta, a nonprofit that has served thousands of middle school, high school and college students...
Agnes Scott College Receives 2022 Diversity Award
For the second year in a row, Agnes Scott received the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. As a recipient of the annual HEED Award — a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion — Agnes Scott will be featured, along with 102 other recipients, in the November 2022 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.
Atlanta REALTORS Releases August Statistics on Housing Market
Atlanta REALTORS® Association (ARA), the largest association of its kind in Georgia, released its August 2022 Market Brief on residential housing statistics for 11 area counties in metropolitan Atlanta. The Market Brief, compiled by First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS), provides the only regionally-focused synopsis of monthly sales and home prices for single-family residential properties.
InsiderAdvantage: New Recognition for Dentons, other Georgia Legal Giants
To read all of InsiderAdvantage Georgia’s daily news, SUBSCRIBE HERE. *Subscription includes a complimentary subscription to JAMES Magazine. As one of the South’s economic powerhouses since sweeping up all the ash after Gen. William Sherman traveled through, Atlanta has a significant legacy of legal prowess with some of the country’s biggest firms finding a home in town.
Gwinnett Schools Focused on Future Alignment
“I have 181,347 children, and only one that I claim on my taxes,” said Dr. Calvin Watts, Superintendent of Gwinnett County Public Schools. And then, he laughed. Watts was, of course, talking about the school system’s latest enrollment figures, and his now college-age son, as he delivered the annual State of the Schools Address to a sold-out crowd during the Gwinnett Chamber On Topic monthly luncheon, presented by Rocket IT.
HealthMPowers Welcomes First Youth Member to Board of Directors
HealthMPowers has announced a new member to its board of directors: Rohan Rajpurohit. Rohan Rajpurohit, a Senior at Lambert High School makes history as the first youth to ever serve on the HealthMPowers Board of Directors. Along with an impressive history of health advocacy, Rohan joined the HealthMPowers community earlier this summer as the chair of the inaugural HealthMPowers Youth Advisory Board (YAB).
goBeyondProfit CEO Interview: Dan Cathy, Chairman of Chick-fil-A
On a Mission to be the World’s Most Caring Company. Founded 76 years ago right here in Hapeville, GA, Chick-fil-A and its Chairman Dan T. Cathy, recently received the 2022 goBeyondProfit Champion Award. This recognition is based on their success in consistently delivering care through meaningful daily moments that permeate the Chick-fil-A culture and result in decades of generosity.
MARTA and Georgia Tech Give Passengers a ‘first-mile, last-mile’ Solution
When LaQuetta Ferrell learned about MARTA Reach, an on-demand pilot ride-share service in Atlanta, she eagerly started using the service that same day. Ferrell’s commute to and from work had become a slog. She was getting up at 4:30 a.m. on weekdays to catch a bus and train to get to her job in downtown Atlanta by 7. She had to walk uphill and several blocks to the bus stop, wearing a brace for a worsening knee issue. Her knee hurt, and on days when the heat descended on Atlanta like a stifling blanket, she’d arrive home soaked in sweat. The one-way trip took 45 minutes on a good day but sometimes up to an hour and a half, versus the 15 minutes it would take to drive to work if Ferrell had a car.
Marine Trade Association of Metro Atlanta to Host First Annual Lake Lanier Boat Show
As leaves begin to change in the scenic backdrop that frames Lake Lanier, the Marine Trade Association of Metro Atlanta (MTAMA) will raise the curtain on its first ever boat show. With sights set on being Georgia’s Premier In-Water Boat Show, the event will provide an opportunity for everyone from newcomers to the boating world to seasoned boaters to climb aboard more than 200 boats from 50 different brands presented by 15 local dealers. Hosted Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16 on the docks of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, the weekend-long Lake Lanier Boat Show will showcase the debut of 2023 models at exclusive pricing.
Toro Development Company Announces Team, Vision, Name for Johns Creek Mixed-Use Project
Toro Development Company, an Atlanta-based real estate development firm known for its community-building approach to real estate, today announces the name, renderings and team behind the 43-acre mixed-use development proposed for Johns Creek. Dubbed “Medley” for its variety of flavors, experiences and people, the project is the first to apply for the recently passed TC-X mixed-use ordinance that paves the way for the city’s Town Center Vision and Plan.
Kennesaw State Awarded Grant to Research, Develop Advanced Interstate Tolling System
Faculty members at Kennesaw State University are embarking on a four-year project to develop a connected vehicle system for the Atlantic City Expressway in New Jersey, thanks to a grant from the Federal Highway Administration. The grant is part of an $8.74 million award to the South Jersey Transportation Authority...
OA Development Breaks Ground on Industrial Development Near Atlanta Airport
OA Development, an Atlanta-based commercial real estate firm, has broken ground on the latest Class A, light industrial development virtually adjacent to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Plans for Victory Landing Logistics Center include five state-of-the-art buildings totaling 700,000-sq. ft. on the largest track of available land adjacent to Interstate 285 in south Atlanta. Phase I of the industrial park is expected to be complete next summer. The industrial development, in combination with planned road improvements, represents an $83 million investment in Clayton County.
Avison Young's Atlanta office Works Together to List, Sell, and Manage 3500 Loop Road In McDonough
The Avison Young Atlanta full-service real estate office recently teamed with multiple internal groups to list, sell and manage the 62,218 square feet office building that was home to the former Total System Services (TSYS) Call Center located at 3500 Loop Road in McDonough, 30 miles south of downtown Atlanta.
Braves' Mike Plant Named Cobb Chamber 2024 Chairman
Atlanta Braves executive Mike Plant has been added to the line of succession in Cobb Chamber of Commerce leadership. Plant was named the 2024 chairman by the Cobb Chamber's Board of Directors on Tuesday. See. .
Oakbridge Insurance Expands Footprint Through Partnership with Grimes Insurance & Financial Services
Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, today announced a new partnership with Grimes Insurance and Financial Services, an independent agency with offices in Duluth, Georgia. The partnership supports the agency's continued Southeastern expansion. Grimes Insurance and Financial Services...
ADAC Returns to Producing Iconic 'Behind The Windows' Exhibit
As ADAC continues to celebrate the evolution of design at this fall’s upcoming DISCOVER ADAC, it is also revitalizing a favorite design experience, “ADAC: BEHIND THE WINDOWS.” Through this program, featured designers showcase their work through one-of-a-kind vignettes, located in different locations throughout ADAC. Participating designers include Lia Shin of C + H Interiors, Jennifer Astrop and Tim Hobby of Minotti by HA Modern, and Bryan Kirkland and Iesia King of SHOWROOM 58.
