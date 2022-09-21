ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA



chschipper.com

New Distribution Center Comes to Bartow

Economic development in Bartow County will receive a noticeable boost in early 2023 with the opening of a distribution center in Adairsville. The location will serve Wisconsin-based retailer Duluth Trading Company and employ 350 people from North Georgia. The site will serve as a southern hub for Duluth, a company...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Atlanta REALTORS Releases August Statistics on Housing Market

Atlanta REALTORS® Association (ARA), the largest association of its kind in Georgia, released its August 2022 Market Brief on residential housing statistics for 11 area counties in metropolitan Atlanta. The Market Brief, compiled by First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS), provides the only regionally-focused synopsis of monthly sales and home prices for single-family residential properties.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with sedan on Marietta Parkway, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department is investigating a Friday morning collision between a sedan and a 35-year-old pedestrian. Police said a Cherokee County resident was struck by a 2010 Nissan Versa at around 5:38 a.m. Friday morning in the westbound lanes of North Marietta Parkway where they intersect with North Fairground Street.
MARIETTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Atlanta Botanical Garden names Norwood New Chief Financial Officer

Marshall Norwood has been named Chief Financial Officer of the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Norwood formerly served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Purpose Built Communities Foundation, a national impact network providing support to neighborhood partnerships to achieve cradle-to-college, housing, health and economic vitality for residents. "The Garden is...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman's body found in Arabia Mountain area

ARABIA MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A woman's body was found in the Arabia Mountain area Saturday morning. DeKalb County police say they found a deceased female in a body of water around 11:20 a.m. Officers are currently investigating whether the woman they found has any connection to a recently missing person...
LITHONIA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

OA Development Breaks Ground on Industrial Development Near Atlanta Airport

OA Development, an Atlanta-based commercial real estate firm, has broken ground on the latest Class A, light industrial development virtually adjacent to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Plans for Victory Landing Logistics Center include five state-of-the-art buildings totaling 700,000-sq. ft. on the largest track of available land adjacent to Interstate 285 in south Atlanta. Phase I of the industrial park is expected to be complete next summer. The industrial development, in combination with planned road improvements, represents an $83 million investment in Clayton County.
ATLANTA, GA

