Helper, UT

ksl.com

Wings and Wheels returns to Spanish Fork this weekend

SPANISH FORK — The Wings and Wheels Festival of Speed will be returning to Spanish Fork on Saturday, much to the delight of aircraft and exotic car connoisseurs. The event will feature a car show, races, static aircraft displays, skydivers, an aviation acrobatics show, helicopter rides, food and beverage vendors and more.
lehifreepress.com

Fall family-friendly activities

As the weather cools, locals will have a plethora of fall activities to enjoy throughout the season. 1. Cornbelly’s (Lehi & Spanish Fork) Guests will experience a corn maze, games, music, fireworks and lots of food. Dates: September 23 – November 5. Prices: Day Pass ($18.95) Season Pass...
LEHI, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Earl “Tom” Jay Schade – September 21 2022

Earl “Tom” Jay Schade, age 66, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022 at the Good Life Senior Living in Price, Utah. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Dorthy Schade, Huntington, UT.; children, Chris (Dodge) Thompson, Oklahoma, Shawn (Heather) Peterson, Fruitland, UT., Mike Everett, Price, UT., Jay Schade, Price, UT.; sisters, Sandra (Brent) Jewekes, Ferron, UT. and Linda (Jeff) Smith, Mona, UT.; brother, Carl (Judy) Schade, Price, UT.; 11 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
PRICE, UT
ABC4

Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters

UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect.  Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah.  “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
UTAH STATE
Helper, UT
Utah Society
castlecountryradio.com

Emery golf makes up enough on Grand to finish the region season in third

Region 12 made it’s way to the Cove View Golf Course for the Region Championship on Wednesday. The Spartans entered the day trailing Grand by two strokes and turned in an incredible performance making up 24 strokes and finishing the regular season in third place behind Carbon and Richfield.
EMERY, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Cross country teams throughout the area converge at the Carbon Invitational

Carbon, Emery and other teams from around the state made their way to the Carbon Country Club on Wednesday for the Carbon Invitational meet. For the Dinos, freshman Rozyln Stowe took first place on the girls side and for the Spartans it was Addie Hurst crossing the finish line in fifth. On the boys side Carbon’s Braxton Ware finished second overall with Emery’s Camdon Larsen in third.
PRICE, UT
NBC News

Mormons are used to turning the other cheek. But that’s not ending bigotry.

In an era of high-minded inclusivity, it’s worth pausing to wonder how a crowd of people — strangers even — could feel comfortable chanting “F--- the Mormons” in unison, again and again, over the course of a three-hour sporting event. The fact that such a circumstance has occurred not once but twice at different Pac-12 college football stadiums in recent years raises yet another question: Why isn’t more being done to stop it?
PROVO, UT
KPCW

Besides location, Heber LDS temple details unclear

News that a temple will be built in the eastern part of the Heber Valley has sparked questions about what will happen next. Now that Heber Valley residents know the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to build a temple east of Heber City, neighbors are curious how that will impact them.
HEBER CITY, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Salas wins third straight Region 12 title, Carbon finishes second overall

Bode Salas won his third consecutive Region 12 championship as the Carbon Dinos wrapped up the regular season with a second-place finish in the league finale Wednesday afternoon at the Cove View Golf Course in Richfield. Carbon entered the Region 12 Championship meet trailing the Richfield Wildcats by 40 strokes....
PRICE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

New fire breaks out on Y Mountain in Provo

PROVO, Utah — A new fire was reported Friday evening on Y Mountain in Provo. Jeanie Atherton, of the Provo Fire Department, says her department has received a report of a fire on U.S. Forest Property. Provo fire crews have gotten a visual of the fire and have notified the U.S. Forest Service, which is sending in crews.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Be on lookout for suspicious vehicle in Nephi

NEPHI, Utah — The Nephi City Police said in a Facebook post that a man was luring children to his vehicle yesterday afternoon in Nephi. The man was reported driving an older pickup truck full of plywood. Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for suspicious...
NEPHI, UT
kslsports.com

Jimmer Fredette Goes Undercover At BYU Basketball Tryouts

SALT LAKE CITY – Cougar legend Jimmer Fredette went undercover and impressed as “Slick Nick” at open tryouts for the BYU men’s basketball team. In a video released by the BYU men’s basketball Twitter account on Thursday, September 22, Fredette underwent a makeover before showing up for a tryout.
PROVO, UT
fortworthreport.org

‘I can’t live in fear:’ Lesa Pamplin speaks out on fallout from BYU investigation

It took one day for racial slurs to fill Lesa Pamplin’s text messages, voicemail and inbox. On the morning of Sept. 2, the Tarrant County Criminal Court 5 judge candidate was out with some volunteers. She got a call from her goddaughter’s mother asking Pamplin if she saw her Facebook post. Pamplin, 58, said she had not but checked it when she got home.
PROVO, UT

