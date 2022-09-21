Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Wings and Wheels returns to Spanish Fork this weekend
SPANISH FORK — The Wings and Wheels Festival of Speed will be returning to Spanish Fork on Saturday, much to the delight of aircraft and exotic car connoisseurs. The event will feature a car show, races, static aircraft displays, skydivers, an aviation acrobatics show, helicopter rides, food and beverage vendors and more.
lehifreepress.com
Fall family-friendly activities
As the weather cools, locals will have a plethora of fall activities to enjoy throughout the season. 1. Cornbelly’s (Lehi & Spanish Fork) Guests will experience a corn maze, games, music, fireworks and lots of food. Dates: September 23 – November 5. Prices: Day Pass ($18.95) Season Pass...
castlecountryradio.com
Earl “Tom” Jay Schade – September 21 2022
Earl “Tom” Jay Schade, age 66, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022 at the Good Life Senior Living in Price, Utah. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Dorthy Schade, Huntington, UT.; children, Chris (Dodge) Thompson, Oklahoma, Shawn (Heather) Peterson, Fruitland, UT., Mike Everett, Price, UT., Jay Schade, Price, UT.; sisters, Sandra (Brent) Jewekes, Ferron, UT. and Linda (Jeff) Smith, Mona, UT.; brother, Carl (Judy) Schade, Price, UT.; 11 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters
UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect. Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah. “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
castlecountryradio.com
Emery golf makes up enough on Grand to finish the region season in third
Region 12 made it’s way to the Cove View Golf Course for the Region Championship on Wednesday. The Spartans entered the day trailing Grand by two strokes and turned in an incredible performance making up 24 strokes and finishing the regular season in third place behind Carbon and Richfield.
kmyu.tv
White Utah woman shares journey of discovering her Black roots
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A white woman who was raised in Utah shares her experience as she learns more about her Black roots along the way. A wise man from centuries gone by once said "to everything there is a season. A time to get, and a time to lose."
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon School District shines the spotlight on Sally Mauro Elementary
The Carbon School District update took time to shine a spotlight on Sally Mauro Elementary this week and Castle Country Radio was able to speak with First Grade Teachers about how things are going so far this school year. The students are coming from kindergarten and tackling full days in...
castlecountryradio.com
Cross country teams throughout the area converge at the Carbon Invitational
Carbon, Emery and other teams from around the state made their way to the Carbon Country Club on Wednesday for the Carbon Invitational meet. For the Dinos, freshman Rozyln Stowe took first place on the girls side and for the Spartans it was Addie Hurst crossing the finish line in fifth. On the boys side Carbon’s Braxton Ware finished second overall with Emery’s Camdon Larsen in third.
Mormons are used to turning the other cheek. But that’s not ending bigotry.
In an era of high-minded inclusivity, it’s worth pausing to wonder how a crowd of people — strangers even — could feel comfortable chanting “F--- the Mormons” in unison, again and again, over the course of a three-hour sporting event. The fact that such a circumstance has occurred not once but twice at different Pac-12 college football stadiums in recent years raises yet another question: Why isn’t more being done to stop it?
Besides location, Heber LDS temple details unclear
News that a temple will be built in the eastern part of the Heber Valley has sparked questions about what will happen next. Now that Heber Valley residents know the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to build a temple east of Heber City, neighbors are curious how that will impact them.
castlecountryradio.com
Salas wins third straight Region 12 title, Carbon finishes second overall
Bode Salas won his third consecutive Region 12 championship as the Carbon Dinos wrapped up the regular season with a second-place finish in the league finale Wednesday afternoon at the Cove View Golf Course in Richfield. Carbon entered the Region 12 Championship meet trailing the Richfield Wildcats by 40 strokes....
KSLTV
‘Totally devastated’: Trucks, trailers and ATVs stolen from Pleasant Grove neighborhood
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Residents of a Utah County neighborhood that was targeted by car thieves last weekend are warning others to be on the lookout. “We feel violated,” said Stacie Hullinger, whose Tahoe SUV was stolen. “Insurance won’t cover it. It was a theft, so insurance doesn’t cover it. So we are just out.”
kslnewsradio.com
New fire breaks out on Y Mountain in Provo
PROVO, Utah — A new fire was reported Friday evening on Y Mountain in Provo. Jeanie Atherton, of the Provo Fire Department, says her department has received a report of a fire on U.S. Forest Property. Provo fire crews have gotten a visual of the fire and have notified the U.S. Forest Service, which is sending in crews.
kslnewsradio.com
Be on lookout for suspicious vehicle in Nephi
NEPHI, Utah — The Nephi City Police said in a Facebook post that a man was luring children to his vehicle yesterday afternoon in Nephi. The man was reported driving an older pickup truck full of plywood. Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for suspicious...
SNAPPED: First snow of the season in Utah
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — The U.S. National Weather Service posted a photo of the first snow of the season in the high Uintas on Facebook on September 16. The photo […]
kslsports.com
Jimmer Fredette Goes Undercover At BYU Basketball Tryouts
SALT LAKE CITY – Cougar legend Jimmer Fredette went undercover and impressed as “Slick Nick” at open tryouts for the BYU men’s basketball team. In a video released by the BYU men’s basketball Twitter account on Thursday, September 22, Fredette underwent a makeover before showing up for a tryout.
Multiple Utah County families report side-by-side off-road vehicles stolen
After having their side-by-side and its trailer stolen from their own driveway, a Pleasant Grove family came forward and discovered that many more victims were hit that very same night.
fortworthreport.org
‘I can’t live in fear:’ Lesa Pamplin speaks out on fallout from BYU investigation
It took one day for racial slurs to fill Lesa Pamplin’s text messages, voicemail and inbox. On the morning of Sept. 2, the Tarrant County Criminal Court 5 judge candidate was out with some volunteers. She got a call from her goddaughter’s mother asking Pamplin if she saw her Facebook post. Pamplin, 58, said she had not but checked it when she got home.
ksl.com
Spanish Fork man charged with putting hidden camera in girlfriend's house
SPANISH FORK — A man who police say put a hidden camera in his girlfriend's house while her family wasn't home is now facing criminal charges. The 20-year-old Spanish Fork man was charged Monday in 4th District Court with burglary, a second-degree felony, and two counts of voyeurism, a class A misdemeanor.
