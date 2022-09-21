ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta REALTORS Releases August Statistics on Housing Market

Atlanta REALTORS® Association (ARA), the largest association of its kind in Georgia, released its August 2022 Market Brief on residential housing statistics for 11 area counties in metropolitan Atlanta. The Market Brief, compiled by First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS), provides the only regionally-focused synopsis of monthly sales and home prices for single-family residential properties.
ATLANTA, GA
InsiderAdvantage: New Recognition for Dentons, other Georgia Legal Giants

To read all of InsiderAdvantage Georgia’s daily news, SUBSCRIBE HERE. *Subscription includes a complimentary subscription to JAMES Magazine. As one of the South’s economic powerhouses since sweeping up all the ash after Gen. William Sherman traveled through, Atlanta has a significant legacy of legal prowess with some of the country’s biggest firms finding a home in town.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Botanical Garden names Norwood New Chief Financial Officer

Marshall Norwood has been named Chief Financial Officer of the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Norwood formerly served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Purpose Built Communities Foundation, a national impact network providing support to neighborhood partnerships to achieve cradle-to-college, housing, health and economic vitality for residents. "The Garden is...
ATLANTA, GA
goBeyondProfit CEO Interview: Dan Cathy, Chairman of Chick-fil-A

On a Mission to be the World’s Most Caring Company. Founded 76 years ago right here in Hapeville, GA, Chick-fil-A and its Chairman Dan T. Cathy, recently received the 2022 goBeyondProfit Champion Award. This recognition is based on their success in consistently delivering care through meaningful daily moments that permeate the Chick-fil-A culture and result in decades of generosity.
HAPEVILLE, GA
Atlanta Nonprofit Awarded Grant to Help Recruit the Next Generation of Much-Needed Teachers

For the third consecutive year, Breakthrough Atlanta received grant funds awarded by AmeriCorps to organizations that are tackling some of the toughest problems in Georgia—including attracting future educators. Nearly $285K was awarded to Breakthrough Atlanta, a nonprofit that has served thousands of middle school, high school and college students...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Braves' Mike Plant Named Cobb Chamber 2024 Chairman

Atlanta Braves executive Mike Plant has been added to the line of succession in Cobb Chamber of Commerce leadership. Plant was named the 2024 chairman by the Cobb Chamber's Board of Directors on Tuesday. See. .
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Gwinnett Schools Focused on Future Alignment

“I have 181,347 children, and only one that I claim on my taxes,” said Dr. Calvin Watts, Superintendent of Gwinnett County Public Schools. And then, he laughed. Watts was, of course, talking about the school system’s latest enrollment figures, and his now college-age son, as he delivered the annual State of the Schools Address to a sold-out crowd during the Gwinnett Chamber On Topic monthly luncheon, presented by Rocket IT.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Flux Projects Presents Multi-disciplinary Artist Rachel Parish’s Emergence

Flux Projects will present multi-disciplinary artist Rachel Parish’s Emergence, a series of temporary monuments to the four spring heads, paved over decades ago in the name of progress, that lie directly beneath Downtown Atlanta. As we continue to grapple with city-wide flooding, Emergence will illuminate the power of our natural ecology beneath built environments and the continued presence of the life-springs that sustain us.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

HealthMPowers Welcomes First Youth Member to Board of Directors

HealthMPowers has announced a new member to its board of directors: Rohan Rajpurohit. Rohan Rajpurohit, a Senior at Lambert High School makes history as the first youth to ever serve on the HealthMPowers Board of Directors. Along with an impressive history of health advocacy, Rohan joined the HealthMPowers community earlier this summer as the chair of the inaugural HealthMPowers Youth Advisory Board (YAB).
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Oakbridge Insurance Expands Footprint Through Partnership with Grimes Insurance & Financial Services

Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, today announced a new partnership with Grimes Insurance and Financial Services, an independent agency with offices in Duluth, Georgia. The partnership supports the agency's continued Southeastern expansion. Grimes Insurance and Financial Services...
DULUTH, GA

