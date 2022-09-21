“I have 181,347 children, and only one that I claim on my taxes,” said Dr. Calvin Watts, Superintendent of Gwinnett County Public Schools. And then, he laughed. Watts was, of course, talking about the school system’s latest enrollment figures, and his now college-age son, as he delivered the annual State of the Schools Address to a sold-out crowd during the Gwinnett Chamber On Topic monthly luncheon, presented by Rocket IT.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO