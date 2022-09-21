Read full article on original website
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta REALTORS Releases August Statistics on Housing Market
Atlanta REALTORS® Association (ARA), the largest association of its kind in Georgia, released its August 2022 Market Brief on residential housing statistics for 11 area counties in metropolitan Atlanta. The Market Brief, compiled by First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS), provides the only regionally-focused synopsis of monthly sales and home prices for single-family residential properties.
InsiderAdvantage: New Recognition for Dentons, other Georgia Legal Giants
To read all of InsiderAdvantage Georgia’s daily news, SUBSCRIBE HERE. *Subscription includes a complimentary subscription to JAMES Magazine. As one of the South’s economic powerhouses since sweeping up all the ash after Gen. William Sherman traveled through, Atlanta has a significant legacy of legal prowess with some of the country’s biggest firms finding a home in town.
Atlanta Botanical Garden names Norwood New Chief Financial Officer
Marshall Norwood has been named Chief Financial Officer of the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Norwood formerly served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Purpose Built Communities Foundation, a national impact network providing support to neighborhood partnerships to achieve cradle-to-college, housing, health and economic vitality for residents. "The Garden is...
goBeyondProfit CEO Interview: Dan Cathy, Chairman of Chick-fil-A
On a Mission to be the World’s Most Caring Company. Founded 76 years ago right here in Hapeville, GA, Chick-fil-A and its Chairman Dan T. Cathy, recently received the 2022 goBeyondProfit Champion Award. This recognition is based on their success in consistently delivering care through meaningful daily moments that permeate the Chick-fil-A culture and result in decades of generosity.
Atlanta Nonprofit Awarded Grant to Help Recruit the Next Generation of Much-Needed Teachers
For the third consecutive year, Breakthrough Atlanta received grant funds awarded by AmeriCorps to organizations that are tackling some of the toughest problems in Georgia—including attracting future educators. Nearly $285K was awarded to Breakthrough Atlanta, a nonprofit that has served thousands of middle school, high school and college students...
Braves' Mike Plant Named Cobb Chamber 2024 Chairman
Atlanta Braves executive Mike Plant has been added to the line of succession in Cobb Chamber of Commerce leadership. Plant was named the 2024 chairman by the Cobb Chamber's Board of Directors on Tuesday. See. .
Gwinnett Schools Focused on Future Alignment
“I have 181,347 children, and only one that I claim on my taxes,” said Dr. Calvin Watts, Superintendent of Gwinnett County Public Schools. And then, he laughed. Watts was, of course, talking about the school system’s latest enrollment figures, and his now college-age son, as he delivered the annual State of the Schools Address to a sold-out crowd during the Gwinnett Chamber On Topic monthly luncheon, presented by Rocket IT.
Flux Projects Presents Multi-disciplinary Artist Rachel Parish’s Emergence
Flux Projects will present multi-disciplinary artist Rachel Parish’s Emergence, a series of temporary monuments to the four spring heads, paved over decades ago in the name of progress, that lie directly beneath Downtown Atlanta. As we continue to grapple with city-wide flooding, Emergence will illuminate the power of our natural ecology beneath built environments and the continued presence of the life-springs that sustain us.
HealthMPowers Welcomes First Youth Member to Board of Directors
HealthMPowers has announced a new member to its board of directors: Rohan Rajpurohit. Rohan Rajpurohit, a Senior at Lambert High School makes history as the first youth to ever serve on the HealthMPowers Board of Directors. Along with an impressive history of health advocacy, Rohan joined the HealthMPowers community earlier this summer as the chair of the inaugural HealthMPowers Youth Advisory Board (YAB).
Oakbridge Insurance Expands Footprint Through Partnership with Grimes Insurance & Financial Services
Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, today announced a new partnership with Grimes Insurance and Financial Services, an independent agency with offices in Duluth, Georgia. The partnership supports the agency's continued Southeastern expansion. Grimes Insurance and Financial Services...
Atlanta Nonprofit Purple Pansies is Fighting to End Pancreatic Cancer by Funding Research and Clinical Trials
Purple Pansies, a volunteer run nonprofit fighting to end pancreatic cancer, recently held its 13th annual Pillars of Hope Gala, presented by Kroger, raising $650,000 in one evening to show support for survivors and the hope to cure pancreatic cancer. Founding Purple Pansies in 2009, Maria Fundora holds the gala...
Kennesaw State Awarded Grant to Research, Develop Advanced Interstate Tolling System
Faculty members at Kennesaw State University are embarking on a four-year project to develop a connected vehicle system for the Atlantic City Expressway in New Jersey, thanks to a grant from the Federal Highway Administration. The grant is part of an $8.74 million award to the South Jersey Transportation Authority...
