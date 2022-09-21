ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

metroatlantaceo.com

Tech Alpharetta CEO Named Finalist in 2022 Atlanta Startup Awards

Startup Atlanta has announced that Karen Cashion, CEO of Tech Alpharetta, has been named a finalist in the Community Builder category for the upcoming 2022 Atlanta Startup Awards. The event will take place at 6:30 PM Wednesday, October 12, at Midtown Atlanta’s Atlantic Yards. “I could not be more...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Atlanta Botanical Garden names Norwood New Chief Financial Officer

Marshall Norwood has been named Chief Financial Officer of the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Norwood formerly served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Purpose Built Communities Foundation, a national impact network providing support to neighborhood partnerships to achieve cradle-to-college, housing, health and economic vitality for residents. "The Garden is...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

HealthMPowers Welcomes First Youth Member to Board of Directors

HealthMPowers has announced a new member to its board of directors: Rohan Rajpurohit. Rohan Rajpurohit, a Senior at Lambert High School makes history as the first youth to ever serve on the HealthMPowers Board of Directors. Along with an impressive history of health advocacy, Rohan joined the HealthMPowers community earlier this summer as the chair of the inaugural HealthMPowers Youth Advisory Board (YAB).
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Atlanta Nonprofit Awarded Grant to Help Recruit the Next Generation of Much-Needed Teachers

For the third consecutive year, Breakthrough Atlanta received grant funds awarded by AmeriCorps to organizations that are tackling some of the toughest problems in Georgia—including attracting future educators. Nearly $285K was awarded to Breakthrough Atlanta, a nonprofit that has served thousands of middle school, high school and college students...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

goBeyondProfit CEO Interview: Dan Cathy, Chairman of Chick-fil-A

On a Mission to be the World’s Most Caring Company. Founded 76 years ago right here in Hapeville, GA, Chick-fil-A and its Chairman Dan T. Cathy, recently received the 2022 goBeyondProfit Champion Award. This recognition is based on their success in consistently delivering care through meaningful daily moments that permeate the Chick-fil-A culture and result in decades of generosity.
HAPEVILLE, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Atlanta REALTORS Releases August Statistics on Housing Market

Atlanta REALTORS® Association (ARA), the largest association of its kind in Georgia, released its August 2022 Market Brief on residential housing statistics for 11 area counties in metropolitan Atlanta. The Market Brief, compiled by First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS), provides the only regionally-focused synopsis of monthly sales and home prices for single-family residential properties.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

MARTA and Georgia Tech Give Passengers a ‘first-mile, last-mile’ Solution

When LaQuetta Ferrell learned about MARTA Reach, an on-demand pilot ride-share service in Atlanta, she eagerly started using the service that same day. Ferrell’s commute to and from work had become a slog. She was getting up at 4:30 a.m. on weekdays to catch a bus and train to get to her job in downtown Atlanta by 7. She had to walk uphill and several blocks to the bus stop, wearing a brace for a worsening knee issue. Her knee hurt, and on days when the heat descended on Atlanta like a stifling blanket, she’d arrive home soaked in sweat. The one-way trip took 45 minutes on a good day but sometimes up to an hour and a half, versus the 15 minutes it would take to drive to work if Ferrell had a car.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

OA Development Breaks Ground on Industrial Development Near Atlanta Airport

OA Development, an Atlanta-based commercial real estate firm, has broken ground on the latest Class A, light industrial development virtually adjacent to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Plans for Victory Landing Logistics Center include five state-of-the-art buildings totaling 700,000-sq. ft. on the largest track of available land adjacent to Interstate 285 in south Atlanta. Phase I of the industrial park is expected to be complete next summer. The industrial development, in combination with planned road improvements, represents an $83 million investment in Clayton County.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

InsiderAdvantage: New Recognition for Dentons, other Georgia Legal Giants

To read all of InsiderAdvantage Georgia’s daily news, SUBSCRIBE HERE. *Subscription includes a complimentary subscription to JAMES Magazine. As one of the South’s economic powerhouses since sweeping up all the ash after Gen. William Sherman traveled through, Atlanta has a significant legacy of legal prowess with some of the country’s biggest firms finding a home in town.
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
metroatlantaceo.com

Gwinnett Schools Focused on Future Alignment

“I have 181,347 children, and only one that I claim on my taxes,” said Dr. Calvin Watts, Superintendent of Gwinnett County Public Schools. And then, he laughed. Watts was, of course, talking about the school system’s latest enrollment figures, and his now college-age son, as he delivered the annual State of the Schools Address to a sold-out crowd during the Gwinnett Chamber On Topic monthly luncheon, presented by Rocket IT.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Flux Projects Presents Multi-disciplinary Artist Rachel Parish’s Emergence

Flux Projects will present multi-disciplinary artist Rachel Parish’s Emergence, a series of temporary monuments to the four spring heads, paved over decades ago in the name of progress, that lie directly beneath Downtown Atlanta. As we continue to grapple with city-wide flooding, Emergence will illuminate the power of our natural ecology beneath built environments and the continued presence of the life-springs that sustain us.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Braves' Mike Plant Named Cobb Chamber 2024 Chairman

Atlanta Braves executive Mike Plant has been added to the line of succession in Cobb Chamber of Commerce leadership. Plant was named the 2024 chairman by the Cobb Chamber's Board of Directors on Tuesday. See. .
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

ADAC Returns to Producing Iconic 'Behind The Windows' Exhibit

As ADAC continues to celebrate the evolution of design at this fall’s upcoming DISCOVER ADAC, it is also revitalizing a favorite design experience, “ADAC: BEHIND THE WINDOWS.” Through this program, featured designers showcase their work through one-of-a-kind vignettes, located in different locations throughout ADAC. Participating designers include Lia Shin of C + H Interiors, Jennifer Astrop and Tim Hobby of Minotti by HA Modern, and Bryan Kirkland and Iesia King of SHOWROOM 58.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Marine Trade Association of Metro Atlanta to Host First Annual Lake Lanier Boat Show

As leaves begin to change in the scenic backdrop that frames Lake Lanier, the Marine Trade Association of Metro Atlanta (MTAMA) will raise the curtain on its first ever boat show. With sights set on being Georgia’s Premier In-Water Boat Show, the event will provide an opportunity for everyone from newcomers to the boating world to seasoned boaters to climb aboard more than 200 boats from 50 different brands presented by 15 local dealers. Hosted Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16 on the docks of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, the weekend-long Lake Lanier Boat Show will showcase the debut of 2023 models at exclusive pricing.
ATLANTA, GA

