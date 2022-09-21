Read full article on original website
Atlanta Nonprofit Awarded Grant to Help Recruit the Next Generation of Much-Needed Teachers
For the third consecutive year, Breakthrough Atlanta received grant funds awarded by AmeriCorps to organizations that are tackling some of the toughest problems in Georgia—including attracting future educators. Nearly $285K was awarded to Breakthrough Atlanta, a nonprofit that has served thousands of middle school, high school and college students...
Atlanta BeltLine Announces Finalist for Murphy Crossing Redevelopment
Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI) has officially selected the finalist in its Request for Proposals (RFP) process for the much-anticipated redevelopment of the 20-acre Murphy Crossing site, located at 1050 Murphy Avenue in southwest Atlanta. The finalist is real estate development company Culdesac, Inc., who will partner with Urban Oasis Development,...
Gwinnett Schools Focused on Future Alignment
“I have 181,347 children, and only one that I claim on my taxes,” said Dr. Calvin Watts, Superintendent of Gwinnett County Public Schools. And then, he laughed. Watts was, of course, talking about the school system’s latest enrollment figures, and his now college-age son, as he delivered the annual State of the Schools Address to a sold-out crowd during the Gwinnett Chamber On Topic monthly luncheon, presented by Rocket IT.
Flux Projects Presents Multi-disciplinary Artist Rachel Parish’s Emergence
Flux Projects will present multi-disciplinary artist Rachel Parish’s Emergence, a series of temporary monuments to the four spring heads, paved over decades ago in the name of progress, that lie directly beneath Downtown Atlanta. As we continue to grapple with city-wide flooding, Emergence will illuminate the power of our natural ecology beneath built environments and the continued presence of the life-springs that sustain us.
Marine Trade Association of Metro Atlanta to Host First Annual Lake Lanier Boat Show
As leaves begin to change in the scenic backdrop that frames Lake Lanier, the Marine Trade Association of Metro Atlanta (MTAMA) will raise the curtain on its first ever boat show. With sights set on being Georgia’s Premier In-Water Boat Show, the event will provide an opportunity for everyone from newcomers to the boating world to seasoned boaters to climb aboard more than 200 boats from 50 different brands presented by 15 local dealers. Hosted Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16 on the docks of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, the weekend-long Lake Lanier Boat Show will showcase the debut of 2023 models at exclusive pricing.
OA Development Breaks Ground on Industrial Development Near Atlanta Airport
OA Development, an Atlanta-based commercial real estate firm, has broken ground on the latest Class A, light industrial development virtually adjacent to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Plans for Victory Landing Logistics Center include five state-of-the-art buildings totaling 700,000-sq. ft. on the largest track of available land adjacent to Interstate 285 in south Atlanta. Phase I of the industrial park is expected to be complete next summer. The industrial development, in combination with planned road improvements, represents an $83 million investment in Clayton County.
InsiderAdvantage: New Recognition for Dentons, other Georgia Legal Giants
To read all of InsiderAdvantage Georgia’s daily news, SUBSCRIBE HERE. *Subscription includes a complimentary subscription to JAMES Magazine. As one of the South’s economic powerhouses since sweeping up all the ash after Gen. William Sherman traveled through, Atlanta has a significant legacy of legal prowess with some of the country’s biggest firms finding a home in town.
Kennesaw State Awarded Grant to Research, Develop Advanced Interstate Tolling System
Faculty members at Kennesaw State University are embarking on a four-year project to develop a connected vehicle system for the Atlantic City Expressway in New Jersey, thanks to a grant from the Federal Highway Administration. The grant is part of an $8.74 million award to the South Jersey Transportation Authority...
Oakbridge Insurance Expands Footprint Through Partnership with Grimes Insurance & Financial Services
Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, today announced a new partnership with Grimes Insurance and Financial Services, an independent agency with offices in Duluth, Georgia. The partnership supports the agency's continued Southeastern expansion. Grimes Insurance and Financial Services...
goBeyondProfit CEO Interview: Dan Cathy, Chairman of Chick-fil-A
On a Mission to be the World’s Most Caring Company. Founded 76 years ago right here in Hapeville, GA, Chick-fil-A and its Chairman Dan T. Cathy, recently received the 2022 goBeyondProfit Champion Award. This recognition is based on their success in consistently delivering care through meaningful daily moments that permeate the Chick-fil-A culture and result in decades of generosity.
MARTA and Georgia Tech Give Passengers a ‘first-mile, last-mile’ Solution
When LaQuetta Ferrell learned about MARTA Reach, an on-demand pilot ride-share service in Atlanta, she eagerly started using the service that same day. Ferrell’s commute to and from work had become a slog. She was getting up at 4:30 a.m. on weekdays to catch a bus and train to get to her job in downtown Atlanta by 7. She had to walk uphill and several blocks to the bus stop, wearing a brace for a worsening knee issue. Her knee hurt, and on days when the heat descended on Atlanta like a stifling blanket, she’d arrive home soaked in sweat. The one-way trip took 45 minutes on a good day but sometimes up to an hour and a half, versus the 15 minutes it would take to drive to work if Ferrell had a car.
Atlanta Nonprofit Purple Pansies is Fighting to End Pancreatic Cancer by Funding Research and Clinical Trials
Purple Pansies, a volunteer run nonprofit fighting to end pancreatic cancer, recently held its 13th annual Pillars of Hope Gala, presented by Kroger, raising $650,000 in one evening to show support for survivors and the hope to cure pancreatic cancer. Founding Purple Pansies in 2009, Maria Fundora holds the gala...
