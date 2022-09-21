As leaves begin to change in the scenic backdrop that frames Lake Lanier, the Marine Trade Association of Metro Atlanta (MTAMA) will raise the curtain on its first ever boat show. With sights set on being Georgia’s Premier In-Water Boat Show, the event will provide an opportunity for everyone from newcomers to the boating world to seasoned boaters to climb aboard more than 200 boats from 50 different brands presented by 15 local dealers. Hosted Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16 on the docks of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, the weekend-long Lake Lanier Boat Show will showcase the debut of 2023 models at exclusive pricing.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO