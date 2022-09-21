Read full article on original website
Related
metroatlantaceo.com
GA Regional Commissions See Rise in August Unemployment Rates
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that all Regional Commissions recorded a rise in unemployment rates in August. “As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search for seasonal, full-time, and part-time employees to fill vacancies in preparation for the holiday employment season,” said Commissioner Mark Butler.
metroatlantaceo.com
Vickie Irwin-Avery on Making Georgia's Supply Chain More Inclusive
Board Chair of the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council Chair Vickie Irwin-Avery talks about they ways they are working to help make Georgia's supply chain more inclusive. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
metroatlantaceo.com
Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning Orders Social-Emotional Kits for Nearly 2,000 Georgia Pre-K Programs
The pandemic has resulted in both academic and social-emotional developmental declines among the nation's youngest children. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning is tackling children's social-emotional developmental needs head-on with the purchase of Pyramid Model Preschool Classroom Kits to provide to 3,800 Georgia Pre-K classrooms. The kits are funded by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.
metroatlantaceo.com
InsiderAdvantage: New Recognition for Dentons, other Georgia Legal Giants
To read all of InsiderAdvantage Georgia’s daily news, SUBSCRIBE HERE. *Subscription includes a complimentary subscription to JAMES Magazine. As one of the South’s economic powerhouses since sweeping up all the ash after Gen. William Sherman traveled through, Atlanta has a significant legacy of legal prowess with some of the country’s biggest firms finding a home in town.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
metroatlantaceo.com
Georgia Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan Approved by Federal Highway Administration
The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced Georgia is one of the first 35 states in the nation to receive approval from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) for its National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Plan. With this approval, Georgia DOT can proceed with designing implementation to ultimately obligate its apportionment of approximately $130 million in federal funds for electric vehicle charging infrastructure over the next five years.
metroatlantaceo.com
Gov. Kemp Awards Over $30M in Second Round of Homelessness and Housing Insecurity Grants
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the second round of grant awards for housing initiatives across Georgia focused on fighting homelessness and housing insecurity exacerbated by the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $30,833,309 will be awarded from the American Rescue Plan and the State Fiscal Recovery Fund for the 8 projects included in this round of announcements. This is on top of the $62 million in awards for this program announced last month.
metroatlantaceo.com
Publix Activates Disaster Relief Register Donation Campaign to Support Efforts in Puerto Rico
Publix is activating a register campaign to allow customers to assist Puerto Rico in response to the effects of Hurricane Fiona. Donations can be made at checkout at any Publix store in the Jacksonville, Lakeland and Miami divisions, and 100% of the donations will go to the American Red Cross. This will help the American Red Cross to respond and help people recover from the effects of the storm.
metroatlantaceo.com
Marine Trade Association of Metro Atlanta to Host First Annual Lake Lanier Boat Show
As leaves begin to change in the scenic backdrop that frames Lake Lanier, the Marine Trade Association of Metro Atlanta (MTAMA) will raise the curtain on its first ever boat show. With sights set on being Georgia’s Premier In-Water Boat Show, the event will provide an opportunity for everyone from newcomers to the boating world to seasoned boaters to climb aboard more than 200 boats from 50 different brands presented by 15 local dealers. Hosted Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16 on the docks of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, the weekend-long Lake Lanier Boat Show will showcase the debut of 2023 models at exclusive pricing.
Comments / 0