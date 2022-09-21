NFL warns Bucs’ Bruce Arians to behave on sideline

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians received a written citation for bad behavior on the sideline with a warning from the NFL.

The letter sent from the league on Tuesday to Arians, now a special assistant to general manager Jason Licht, was related to the former coach shouting in the general direction of players in the Week 2 game at New Orleans.

In the letter, the NFL said misconduct could result in discipline against Arians and the Buccaneers.

The Saints “did not have a box upstairs for us,” head coach Todd Bowles said in his explanation of why Arians was on the sideline on Sunday.

In the unusual move, New Orleans declined to offer the visiting team a designated area in the upper levels of the stadium as is commonplace throughout the league. Coaches, often offensive and defensive coordinators, use the vantage point to make strategic calls and see the game from the “all 22” angle the sideline doesn’t offer.

Bowles said Licht is typically on the sideline, but Arians would’ve been “upstairs” had the Saints given them the expected space.

Arians retired in March, opening the door for Bowles to become head coach, but elected to accept a role as Licht’s right-hand man.

