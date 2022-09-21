ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensville Heights, OH

Warrensville Heights Police find 16-year-old girl

By Ian Cross
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
Warrensville Heights Police have found a 16-year-old girl on Wednesday afternoon, according to Jeffrey Gates, the Director of Communications.

