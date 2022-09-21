Post Malone is experiencing a “stabbing pain” which has forced him to cancel his show in Boston. The artist shared a message on social media apologizing to his fans for having to postpone his appearance. “Boston, I love y’all so fucking much,” he shared on Instagram. “On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain...

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO