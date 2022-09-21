Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly Clarkson Lit Up The Stage In A Low-Cut Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Kelly Clarkson made a stunning appearance at the 74th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles last week, rocking a glamorous, classic LBD! The “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker, 40, rocked a low-cut, floor-length, long-sleeved black gown by Gucci with pleated detailing and an overall draping, goddess-like fit. The Kelly Clarkson Show host attended the Microsoft Theater event and presented Zendaya with her historical ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’ with a smile, as her shimmering accessories shined in the stage lights.
Post Malone Hospitalized With ‘Stabbing Pain’ Cancels Show A Week After Stage Fall
Post Malone is experiencing a “stabbing pain” which has forced him to cancel his show in Boston. The artist shared a message on social media apologizing to his fans for having to postpone his appearance. “Boston, I love y’all so fucking much,” he shared on Instagram. “On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain...
Comments / 0