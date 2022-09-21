Read full article on original website
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Broad Studios Makes Room for Austin Artists
Words by Chris Ferguson, AIA Photos by Eric Morales. Meet the Broad Squad: a collective of female artists providing an invaluable platform for emerging local artists, educators, and their communities. We knew it not only needed to be a production space but also a catalyst for community connection,” explains Kara...
Time Insurance Agency {Schuler Sisters}
The Schuler sisters are taking the reins at Time Insurance Agency, a family-owned and operated boutique insurance agency that’s been providing personal, commercial, life & health insurance and bonds to Texas since 1961. However, joining the family business wasn’t the first step for the three women. After graduating college, each went to New York City, where they picked up specific skills that now lend themselves to running the business. In 2018, each woman found themselves homesick for the Lone Star State and made it back to Austin to dedicate themselves to working with intention.
Four Women Live Life off the Beaten Path but on the Right Road
Words by Jessi Devenyns & Abby L. Johnson Photos by Eric Morales. Wherein lies one’s motivation and reason to pursue her chosen path through this life? Is it intrinsic or extrinsic? For these four women, it is both. Their internal compasses guide them to search for meaning in the everyday, and, sometimes, it is found in the smallest details that have been overlooked by countless others. Although these women have a clear sense of direction and an uncanny ability to breathe meaning into the mundane, at the end of the day, it is the people whom they encounter along the way who sustain their drive to forge a path pursuing careers outside of the ordinary.
Flavor, Fire, Faith: Connie Jo’s All Purpose Sauces
Words by Jessi Devenyns Photos by Baptiste Despois. After five years of working to perfect her home sauce recipe in hopes of creating a revenue source for a non-profit, a miracle happened to Connie Jo Kirk. Seeking the answer to the unsolvable riddle of a perfect sauce, Connie Jo remembers...
Digging Up the Past: Devilish Deeds Podcast
Devilish Deeds podcast explores the story of the Servant Girl Annihilator. Words by Jessi Devenyns Photos by Baptiste Despois. Oakwood Cemetery stands as a solemn reminder that what is past is not forgotten. Austin’s oldest city cemetery is not only the resting place for a list of notable figures, but it’s also the final stop for many victims who fell in the wake of the Servant Girl Annihilator. Although, until recently, few knew that to be the case.
EASTside Magazine’s 6th Annual Leading Women’s Event
Enjoy live music, sip on complimentary drinks, and snack on light bites, all while mixing and mingling with inspiring Austin women!. Enjoy live music, sip on complimentary drinks, and snack on light bites from local restaurants, all while mixing and mingling with inspiring Austin women inside a beautiful 1930s refurbished church in East Austin. Guests will also have the opportunity to view and purchase art by atxGALS , a local women’s artist collective. This will be an evening to remember and we can’t wait to see you! Check back here for more details. We have exciting updates to come!
Individualized Sanctuaries: Dréa Peters Interiors
Words by Guadalupe Triana Photos Courtesy of Dréa Peters Interiors. In the vibrant Holly neighborhood, many classic craftsman-style homes still sit in their untouched, original form. While quaint and inviting from the outside, these homes often prove challenging to renovate into modern-day functionality while preserving the style and character of the original home. Due to the tricky layout of his bungalow, homeowner Brent David struggled to furnish the main living areas. He desired a place that not only met his needs and suited his lifestyle but also flowed naturally.
Tiffany Hentrup {Sr. Mortgage Loan Officer}
I moved to Austin in 1992. And though I took a detour for 4 years, I made it back to my favorite city in 2001. That’s when I bought a ‘fixer upper’ in East Austin, and since then, I have been a proud Eastside resident. I love my neighborhood and the sense of community living here brings.
6 Best Burgers
The ever-evolving, classic comfort food that East Austin has perfected. Our savory national dish shines on menus all over the Eastside. Ranging from new classics to burgers that dare to question if meat was ever needed between buns to be a good burger in the first place, there’s a patty for every palate to salivate over.
Like a Cowboy: Saddle Up
Words by Guadalupe Triana Photos By Baptiste Despois. In Texas, some traditions don’t change; they simply get upgraded. Today, the team behind Micklethwait Craft Meats and its sibling taco truck, Taco Bronco, has taken the Texan icehouse tradition and given it a modern-day Austin twist. In cities like Houston...
EASTside is the definitive lifestyle magazine of the east side region of Austin. Each issue informs and entertains our readers with useful information and heart-warming local stories. Our full-color publication is loaded with creative content and high quality design elements that engage our 25,000 readers throughout East Austin and beyond.https://www.eastsideatx.com
