Words by Jessi Devenyns & Abby L. Johnson Photos by Eric Morales. Wherein lies one’s motivation and reason to pursue her chosen path through this life? Is it intrinsic or extrinsic? For these four women, it is both. Their internal compasses guide them to search for meaning in the everyday, and, sometimes, it is found in the smallest details that have been overlooked by countless others. Although these women have a clear sense of direction and an uncanny ability to breathe meaning into the mundane, at the end of the day, it is the people whom they encounter along the way who sustain their drive to forge a path pursuing careers outside of the ordinary.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO