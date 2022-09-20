Read full article on original website
WATCH: Buffalo Bills first-year playcaller Ken Dorsey freaks out, smashes tablet and headset in Week 3 loss
Well, the NFL won’t like seeing this footage. Earlier this week, the league sent a memo to all 32 teams,
Lions Set NFL Record for TDs in Consecutive Quarters to Start Season
Despite Sunday’s loss, Detroit set an NFL record.
Commanders vs. Eagles Notebook: Washington Embarrassed in 24-8 Loss
Carson Wentz was sacked nine times by Philadelphia.
Guardians clinch AL Central title with White Sox defeat
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians clinched their first AL Central title since 2018 when the second-place Chicago White Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers 4-1 on Suday. Cleveland was in the ninth inning of its game at Texas when the title was sealed. The Guardians won the...
