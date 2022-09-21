ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
Ana Navarro Shuts Down Joy Behar For Comparing Abortion Laws to Women’s Rights in Iran on ‘The View’: “Let’s Not Make That Comparison”

Ana Navarro made her first appearance of the week on today’s episode of The View, where she was quick to shut down an off-color comparison made by fellow co-host Joy Behar. During one of the panel’s Hot Topics segments, the ladies covered the protests that erupted in Iran following the murder of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, for allegedly not wearing her hijab the correct way. Meanwhile, CNN’s chief international anchor, Christiane Amanpour, was set to interview the Iranian president in New York, but when she declined to wear a hijab, he called off the interview. Speaking of the reporter, Navarro said, “She is...
Iran’s army threatens to step in against ‘enemies’ as country braced for fresh protests

Iran’s army threatened violence against widespread and growing anti-regime protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini as the country’s president arrived home following a trip to the United Nations.“The army is ready to defend the security and interests of the Iranian nation against the conspiracies of the enemies,” said the army’s statement. “The army personnel fully support their comrades in the police forces, and are ready to deal with the various plots of the enemies.”The warning came as protesters were preparing on Friday for an eighth straight night of street battles with security forces.“Both sides are preparing...
Joe Biden
Anthony Fauci
Trump news – live: Cheney says she could leave GOP as Jan 6 committee ‘aware’ of White House call to rioter

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol fuelled by Donald Trump’s baseless election fraud narrative is “aware” of allegations that the White House connected a call to a rioter while the assault was underway.US Rep Jamie Raskin said on Sunday that the new revelations are “one of thousands of details” that the committee is examining as it prepares for a possible final public hearing on Wendesday.Committee co-chair Liz Cheney, who recently lost a Republican primary to a Trump-backed opponent, said that she will drop out of the party if the former president is...
Congress needs to fix the antibiotic market

The market for new antibiotics is broken, and that’s a problem because our current ones are failing. Almost any antibiotic you or I take is an older generic drug discovered decades ago. Society relies on older, generic medicines because they are affordable, easy to manufacture, and widely accessible across the globe. But unlike most generic drugs that maintain their efficacy over time, our antibiotic arsenal has grown weaker thanks to a phenomenon known as resistance.
