Las Cruces, NM

Missouri Avenue Lane Closure Rescheduled

Las Cruces, New Mexico
 3 days ago
Las Cruces motorists will experience a lane closure for eastbound traffic on Missouri Avenue, between south Triviz Drive and Don Roser Drive, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

Conterra Networks will be doing directional boring for fiber optic installation.

Motorists wanting to avoid possible delays are encouraged to seek an alternate route. The lane closure will not affect the RoadRUNNER Transit.

This work is being done in City Council District No. 2. For more information contact the Public Works Department/Construction Management section at 575-528-3098. The TTY number is 575-541-2182.

