Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage
A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
eenews.net
W.Va. vs. Va.: Permitting overhaul a backyard brawl
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) wants a contested natural gas pipeline in his state to be part of his permitting reform effort. But Virginia lawmakers who might typically support a permitting overhaul are balking at the deal, in part because of the pipeline that would run between the two states. At...
New Regulation at Anne Arundel County Public Schools
Anne Arundel County Superintendent Mark Bettel sent a letter out to families stating after some disruptions in the first couple weeks of school, there will be new rules for sporting events.
