Red Hawk Golf Road Closure

Red Hawk Golf Road, just south of Arroyo Road, will be closed to traffic starting September 22, 2022 for the installation of a new sewer main as part of a private housing development.

Detour routes onto Sonoma Ranch will be in place. The work is anticipated to take two weeks to complete.

This work is being done in Council District #5. Roadrunner Transit routes will not be affected. For more information, contact the Public Works Department, Construction Management section at 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.