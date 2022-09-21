ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
citrustv.com

Volleyball Stays Perfect in ACC After 3-1 Win over Duke

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Syracuse Volleyball took down Duke 3-1 on Friday. In the first set, the Orange and the Blue Devils were in a tight battle to start. Both teams were tied at 15 points. Then, Duke went on a 7-0 run which essentially ended Syracuse’s first set hopes. The Blue Devils took the set 25-18.
SYRACUSE, NY
citrustv.com

CitrusTV NOW | Friday, September 23rd

Syracuse Football is looking for its first 4-0 start since 2018. CitrusTV anchor Zach Richter has what you need to know and more of today’s top stories.
SYRACUSE, NY
citrustv.com

Yung Gravy Interview | Unpeeled

Mia MacGregor sits down with Yung Gravy at Syracuse University’s Juice Jam. Later she’s joined by music reporter Alexa LaMalfa and Syracuse events reporter Teagan Brown.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy