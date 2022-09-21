Read full article on original website
Volleyball Stays Perfect in ACC After 3-1 Win over Duke
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Syracuse Volleyball took down Duke 3-1 on Friday. In the first set, the Orange and the Blue Devils were in a tight battle to start. Both teams were tied at 15 points. Then, Duke went on a 7-0 run which essentially ended Syracuse’s first set hopes. The Blue Devils took the set 25-18.
CitrusTV NOW | Friday, September 23rd
Syracuse Football is looking for its first 4-0 start since 2018. CitrusTV anchor Zach Richter has what you need to know and more of today’s top stories.
Yung Gravy Interview | Unpeeled
Mia MacGregor sits down with Yung Gravy at Syracuse University’s Juice Jam. Later she’s joined by music reporter Alexa LaMalfa and Syracuse events reporter Teagan Brown.
SU Could Revoke Rudy Giuliani’s Honorary Degree | News Live at 6
Syracuse University had its first USenate meeting of the semester yesterday. CitrusTV reporter Louise Rath breaks down why SU might revoke an honorary degree, something they’ve never done before.
