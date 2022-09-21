ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29EQ06_0i4PZUzc00

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “ Blonde ,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview , “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.”

“Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to circulate widely online, but that reception to the film never scared her off from taking on the role of Monroe.

“It’s upsetting just to think about it. I can’t control it; you can’t really control what they do and how they take things out of context,” de Armas said about her nude scenes being pulled from the movie. “I don’t think it gave me second thoughts; it just gave me a bad taste to think about the future of those clips.”

“I did things in this movie I would have never done for anyone else, ever,” de Armas said earlier in the cover story interview about the risks she took to play Monroe. “I did it for her, and I did it for Andrew.”

De Armas’ performance in “Blonde” resulted in a 14-minute standing ovation at the film’s Venice Film Festival world premiere, the longest ovation at the 2022 event. While the film has polarized critics, nearly every pundit agrees that de Armas’ work as the Hollywood icon is a must-see.

“The film is built around a performance, by Ana de Armas, of breathtaking shimmer and imagination and candor and heartbreak,” Variety film critic Owen Gleiberman wrote in his review. “It’s a luscious piece of acting with a raw scream tucked inside. … No actress alive is going to look just like Monroe, but with Marilyn the voice is everything — that’s where her personality lives — and de Armas nails it to an uncanny degree. In ‘Blonde,’ she gives us nothing less than what we came for. She becomes Marilyn Monroe.”

Read de Armas’ full Variety cover story here .

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 4

Related
Variety

Charlize Theron Says a Male Director Repeatedly Tried to Make Her Look ‘More F—able’: ‘It’s Really Belittling’

Charlize Theron revealed to Harper’s Bazaar a “belittling” experience from her early days as an actor, in which an unnamed male director made repeated attempts to have her look more “fuckable” on set. The “Monster” Oscar winner said one of her biggest pet peeves when she was just starting out as a professional actor was men controlling what she wore on screen.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Eva Mendes on Quitting Acting: ‘I Don’t Really Miss It’

Eva Mendes isn’t looking to return to acting anytime soon after leaving the industry about a decade ago. “I don’t really miss it,” Mendes told me when we caught up at West Hollywood’s Ardor restaurant, where she hosted a brunch to celebrate her new co-ownership of kitchen cleaning product company Skura Style. “I got tired fighting for the good roles,” she said. “There just was a point where I thought, ‘I’m going to create my own opportunities and become a producer on things and create my own material,’ but it just didn’t feel worth it to me.” Not long after, she and partner...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"

Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Dominik
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Ana De Armas
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
Extra

Ana de Armas & Brad Pitt Premiere ‘Blonde’ at Venice Film Festival

On Thursday, Ana de Armas stunned in a pink, plunging Louis Vuitton gown, channeling Marilyn Monroe for the 2022 Venice Film Festival premiere of her highly anticipated film “Blonde.”. Brad Pitt, who is a producer on the movie, was also at the premiere, sporting shades and sneakers on the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Blonde#Nudity#Film Star
Pitchfork

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer

This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'

Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After The Little Mermaid: 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'

Halle Bailey tells PEOPLE that her journey making The Little Mermaid "mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film" Halle Bailey evolved right alongside her character Ariel while making The Little Mermaid. The 22-year-old singer transforms into the underwater Disney princess in the upcoming live-action re-imagining, which had its first teaser trailer debut on Friday. Bailey told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo about how the role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the anticipated movie. "I'd definitely say coming into this film I...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Fires Back After She’s Accused Of Fat-Shaming Christina Aguilera: She’s ‘Inspiring’

Britney Spears, isn’t having the rumors of yet another new feud between her and former Mickey Mouse Club costar Christina Aguilera! The Toxic singer, 40, hit back at claims that she fat shamed Xtina, 41, in new comments posted to social media. “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!!” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 13. “I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

83K+
Followers
60K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy