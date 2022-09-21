Second annual event supporting local veterans set to take place Saturday at the VFW Post 170. According to their website, (VSA) Veterans Sportsmens Association is an organization of firearms instructors that are certified by the National Rifle Association (NRA), and most are either combat veterans or law enforcement personnel. They are a Federally recognized Non-profit organization that offer learning opportunities through various classes and events. Veterans Sportsmens Association has partnered with Warriors and Whiskey to host social events at select distilleries, bars and other venues around the Hudson Valley area for members and guests to unwind and forge new friendships while learning about carefully selected local whiskey.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO