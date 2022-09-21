ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Car Show Returns to Kingston to Help End Poverty in Ulster County

There are a lot of great things about warmer weather. The pools get uncovered, concert venues open up and the classic cars hit the road. New cars are fun. It's cool to see the shiny and sleek modern vehicles with all of the latest technology integrated with them. As much I love new cars there's just something about an antique car. Who doesn't love classic cars?
KINGSTON, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ulster County announces plan to increase affordable housing

Acting Ulster County Executive Johanna Contreras announced a new program aimed at tackling the county’s housing crisis. But one housing advocacy group called on the county to do more. "We had last night a family with mother and children who were sleeping in a parking lot," said Rashida Tyler,...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dutchess County is 1 of 6 Counties Nationwide to Have This

Dutchess County recently has been nationally recognized for its use of technology to improve how government connects with residents. Dutchess County Wins Numerous Center for Digital Government Government Experience Awards. The Government Experience Awards aims to highlight government agencies that are radically improving the experience of government services. The Center...
New Paltz, NY
New Paltz, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Major sewer project continues in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – Construction continues on the City of Newburgh’s North Interceptor Sewer Replacement project. Construction crews work on Colden Street to install A new 36-inch diameter fiberglass reinforced polymer mortar sewer main. Two other construction crews are working simultaneously on the construction of the first deep shaft at...
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Ulster County is an ice cream lover’s dessert oasis

Anyone who has experienced the salivating sensation of craving an ice cream cone can attest that the sugary, creamy treat is near-irresistible. It’s not just because our bodies and taste buds have evolved to crave sugar on a regular basis. When you break down the chemistry behind ice cream, it’s easy to see why. The delectable dessert was born of the perfect combination of sugar, fat, and air to light up the dopamine receptors in our brain.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Mondays in East Fishkill Just Got Better With The Empanada Mama Food Truck

A popular Hudson Valley food truck has finally landed in a permanent location. The Empanada Mama food truck has been the talk of the town across the Hudson Valley for months now. Serving up some of the most delicious empanadas in New York, Jessica, the mastermind behind the little pockets of goodness, has been whipping around the Hudson Valley with her food truck since 2020.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’

Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING…. Federal agencies release final report on PFAS exposure in Newburgh area

NEWBURGH – The contamination of the City of Newburgh’s Washington Lake reservoir in New Windsor was determined to have been caused by PFAS chemicals from the Stewart Air National Guard Base nearby. They were contained in firefighting foam that leached into the ground and streams and eventually found their way into the city’s drinking water supply.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

2022 Whiskey, Bourbon, and BBQ Event This Weekend in Poughkeepsie

Second annual event supporting local veterans set to take place Saturday at the VFW Post 170. According to their website, (VSA) Veterans Sportsmens Association is an organization of firearms instructors that are certified by the National Rifle Association (NRA), and most are either combat veterans or law enforcement personnel. They are a Federally recognized Non-profit organization that offer learning opportunities through various classes and events. Veterans Sportsmens Association has partnered with Warriors and Whiskey to host social events at select distilleries, bars and other venues around the Hudson Valley area for members and guests to unwind and forge new friendships while learning about carefully selected local whiskey.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Central Hudson Wants to Explain Upcoming Enormous Heating Bills

Earlier today I was checking out my Facebook newsfeed and I saw that somebody wrote “How about those Bills?” I kid you not when I tell you that my first thought was that she was talking about her electric bill. Then I realized she was talking about the Buffalo Bills. Even though I’m not a sports fan, it’s still weird where my mind went when I saw her statement. It must be because of the horror stories I’m hearing about the upcoming winter heating bills.
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

What’s This Colossal Mystery Building In Goshen, NY?

It came out of nowhere. Driving home from Port Jervis, NY on I-84, there were beautiful rolling green hills and trees as far as the eye could see, until this hulking behemoth appeared from the landscape. Giant? Yes. Out of place? Absolutely. But what exactly is it?. Mystery Building in...
GOSHEN, NY

