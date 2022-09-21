ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence County, AR

Parade, entertainment, street dance, and more planned for Cushman Miners Day this SaturdayParade, entertainment, street dance, and more planned for Cushman Miners Day this Saturday

By White River Now
whiterivernow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
kasu.org

Depot Days bring Rock n' Roll to downtown Newport

With the weather turning somewhat cooler, its the time of year when a lot of local communities are having festivals. One of those that's been going on for many years is Depot Days in Newport. It's Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24. KASU's Marty Scarborough sits down with Julie...
NEWPORT, AR
onlyinark.com

Top 8 Things To Do In White County, Arkansas

Located in central Arkansas, White County includes the communities of Bradford, Bald Knob, Judsonia, Pangburn, Rose Bud, Romance, Beebe and Searcy, the county seat. Nearly 80,000 people live and work in the county, which includes both suburban and rural landscapes. Centrally located, it’s easy to explore most of the state with a short drive, but you may be surprised at how much there is to see and do. Here are our picks for the top 8 things to do in White County.
WHITE COUNTY, AR
republic-online.com

Jonesboro, AR Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
JONESBORO, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
City
Cushman, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
County
Independence County, AR
State
Arkansas State
whiterivernow.com

Stone County Primary Care Clinic announces new provider

The Stone County Primary Care Clinic, soon to be the White River Health Family Care, is proud to welcome Robin Franke, APRN, FNP-C. Franke is currently seeing patients. As an APRN, Franke will provide primary care, including wellness exams, to patients of all ages. She is focused on providing quality care to residents of Mountain View and surrounding areas, as well as maintaining direct communication with her patients and the healthcare community.
STONE COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Linus Parade#Street Dance#Entertainment#Havingfun#Performance Info#Cushman Miners Day#Saturdayparade
Kait 8

Community support “overwhelming” after educator loses home

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Hoxie School District and community came together to help a school employee who lost everything in a house fire. On the morning of Friday, Sept. 16, Dean of Students Randy Puckett got a call no one wanted to receive. “I left my house at about...
HOXIE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Gary B.: Independence County public school enrollment by the numbers

Around 6,500 students are enrolled in Independence County public schools this year. That would be 6,484 at the last count in mid-September. Here is the way the numbers stack up for student enrollment this school year:. Batesville 3,400 students. Southside 1,974 students. Cedar Ridge 645 students. Midland 460 students. Superintendents...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Young boy follows in father’s footsteps

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Taking steps to remember those gone. A young boy followed in his dad’s footsteps, quite literally, for an annual tribute to first responders who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks. This year the 8-year-old boy wanted to do his part in the tribute. “110″,...
JONESBORO, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Dale Harry Smullen

Dale Harry Smullen, 78, of Cave City passed away September 22, 2022. He was born July 31, 1944, in Joliet, Illinois to Roy and Barbara (Hilger) Smullen. Dale loved the church, fishing, playing the harmonica and working with his hands. He is survived by one stepson, Rivien Swanson (Holland) of...
CAVE CITY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Place
Sydney
neareport.com

18-wheeler drives off roadway into water in White County

A semi-truck carrying a trailer drove off the roadway and into a water-filled ditch Monday in White County, sending responders to work trying to remove the truck. It happened between Bald Knob and Augusta on Highway 64 East. The truck appeared to have left the road on the right side and entered a watery marsh or field. Water reached the driver’s side window on the cab with the passenger side further submerged, photos posted by the White County Sheriff’s Office showed.
WHITE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Woman who robbed bank wants bond lowered — judge says no

A woman who passed a note to a teller at the First Security Bank branch inside the Mountain Home Walmart demanding money and warning she had a bomb in her purse appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Fifty-one-year-old Crystal Sherr of Calico Rock had already pled not guilty to...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Polly Weaver Leonard

Polly Weaver Leonard, 82, of Batesville passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022. She was born May 12, 1940, in Batesville, Arkansas to John (JD) Daniel Weaver, Jr. and Pauline Wyatt Weaver. Polly was a member of First United Methodist Church and a part of Batesville High School’s graduating Class of...
BATESVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Animal Control needs help after spike in abandoned pets

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A dangerous trend across Northeast Arkansas has been overwhelming animal control officers in recent weeks. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers with Jonesboro Animal Control responded to a call where multiple pets were left outside for hours, taking the life of a dog and a cat. For...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Multiple agencies conduct compliance checks across Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, along with Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Pocahontas Police Department, Sharp County Sheriff’s Office, and probation and parole Officers conducted compliance checks with various convicted criminals within the county. Region 8...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in manhunt caught

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who multiple police agencies had been searching for after they said he had stolen a firearm has been caught. At 8:32 p.m., Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said a man took off from police when officers tried to stop him for a stolen firearm. Rolland said he wrecked his car east of Monette on Highway 18.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

SCAM ALERT: Deputies warn of text messaging scam hitting county

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Deputies are warning you there’s a scam floating around Izard County, and your personal information could be stolen. On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office said they were made aware of someone using their landline phone number to send text messages to people.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Gary Lynn McClour

Gary Lynn McClour, 55, passed away on September 16, 2022, in Batesville, AR. He was born on June 8, 1967, in Batesville, AR to Clyde McClour and Janetta (King) McClour. Gary enjoyed fishing and loved his dog. Gary is survived by his mother, Janetta McClour; son, Garrison McClour; daughter, Shawna...
BATESVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy