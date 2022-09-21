Parade, entertainment, street dance, and more planned for Cushman Miners Day this SaturdayParade, entertainment, street dance, and more planned for Cushman Miners Day this Saturday

Read full article on original website
Related
kasu.org
Depot Days bring Rock n' Roll to downtown Newport
With the weather turning somewhat cooler, its the time of year when a lot of local communities are having festivals. One of those that's been going on for many years is Depot Days in Newport. It's Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24. KASU's Marty Scarborough sits down with Julie...
onlyinark.com
Top 8 Things To Do In White County, Arkansas
Located in central Arkansas, White County includes the communities of Bradford, Bald Knob, Judsonia, Pangburn, Rose Bud, Romance, Beebe and Searcy, the county seat. Nearly 80,000 people live and work in the county, which includes both suburban and rural landscapes. Centrally located, it’s easy to explore most of the state with a short drive, but you may be surprised at how much there is to see and do. Here are our picks for the top 8 things to do in White County.
republic-online.com
Jonesboro, AR Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Ward pizza shop owners reschedule plans after asked to move out of current space
A pizza shop in Ward, Arkansas is closing up shop earlier than expected.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greers Ferry Lake boaters urged to take caution due to low water conditions
GREERS FERRY, Ark. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office has issued caution toward boaters due to low water conditions. Officials urged boaters to take extra safety measures since some areas may have underwater obstacles such as land points, rock formations, and standing timber. Boaters...
KYTV
ARDOT looking to replace the bridge over Hicks Creek near Mountain Home
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will soon present a proposed plan to replace a bridge in Mountain Home. An in-person public involvement meeting addressing the Hicks Creek bridge on Arkansas Highway 5 will be held Thursday, beginning at 4 p.m. at East Side Baptist Church.
whiterivernow.com
Stone County Primary Care Clinic announces new provider
The Stone County Primary Care Clinic, soon to be the White River Health Family Care, is proud to welcome Robin Franke, APRN, FNP-C. Franke is currently seeing patients. As an APRN, Franke will provide primary care, including wellness exams, to patients of all ages. She is focused on providing quality care to residents of Mountain View and surrounding areas, as well as maintaining direct communication with her patients and the healthcare community.
Jam-packed Little Rock Ward 6 meeting gets heated
It was a jam-packed community meeting tonight for Ward 6 in Little Rock, with locals bringing up issues for more than an hour that they would like to see fixed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
Community support “overwhelming” after educator loses home
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Hoxie School District and community came together to help a school employee who lost everything in a house fire. On the morning of Friday, Sept. 16, Dean of Students Randy Puckett got a call no one wanted to receive. “I left my house at about...
whiterivernow.com
Gary B.: Independence County public school enrollment by the numbers
Around 6,500 students are enrolled in Independence County public schools this year. That would be 6,484 at the last count in mid-September. Here is the way the numbers stack up for student enrollment this school year:. Batesville 3,400 students. Southside 1,974 students. Cedar Ridge 645 students. Midland 460 students. Superintendents...
Kait 8
Young boy follows in father’s footsteps
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Taking steps to remember those gone. A young boy followed in his dad’s footsteps, quite literally, for an annual tribute to first responders who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks. This year the 8-year-old boy wanted to do his part in the tribute. “110″,...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Dale Harry Smullen
Dale Harry Smullen, 78, of Cave City passed away September 22, 2022. He was born July 31, 1944, in Joliet, Illinois to Roy and Barbara (Hilger) Smullen. Dale loved the church, fishing, playing the harmonica and working with his hands. He is survived by one stepson, Rivien Swanson (Holland) of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
neareport.com
18-wheeler drives off roadway into water in White County
A semi-truck carrying a trailer drove off the roadway and into a water-filled ditch Monday in White County, sending responders to work trying to remove the truck. It happened between Bald Knob and Augusta on Highway 64 East. The truck appeared to have left the road on the right side and entered a watery marsh or field. Water reached the driver’s side window on the cab with the passenger side further submerged, photos posted by the White County Sheriff’s Office showed.
KTLO
Woman who robbed bank wants bond lowered — judge says no
A woman who passed a note to a teller at the First Security Bank branch inside the Mountain Home Walmart demanding money and warning she had a bomb in her purse appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Fifty-one-year-old Crystal Sherr of Calico Rock had already pled not guilty to...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Polly Weaver Leonard
Polly Weaver Leonard, 82, of Batesville passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022. She was born May 12, 1940, in Batesville, Arkansas to John (JD) Daniel Weaver, Jr. and Pauline Wyatt Weaver. Polly was a member of First United Methodist Church and a part of Batesville High School’s graduating Class of...
Kait 8
Animal Control needs help after spike in abandoned pets
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A dangerous trend across Northeast Arkansas has been overwhelming animal control officers in recent weeks. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers with Jonesboro Animal Control responded to a call where multiple pets were left outside for hours, taking the life of a dog and a cat. For...
Kait 8
Multiple agencies conduct compliance checks across Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, along with Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Pocahontas Police Department, Sharp County Sheriff’s Office, and probation and parole Officers conducted compliance checks with various convicted criminals within the county. Region 8...
Kait 8
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in manhunt caught
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who multiple police agencies had been searching for after they said he had stolen a firearm has been caught. At 8:32 p.m., Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said a man took off from police when officers tried to stop him for a stolen firearm. Rolland said he wrecked his car east of Monette on Highway 18.
Kait 8
SCAM ALERT: Deputies warn of text messaging scam hitting county
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Deputies are warning you there’s a scam floating around Izard County, and your personal information could be stolen. On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office said they were made aware of someone using their landline phone number to send text messages to people.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Gary Lynn McClour
Gary Lynn McClour, 55, passed away on September 16, 2022, in Batesville, AR. He was born on June 8, 1967, in Batesville, AR to Clyde McClour and Janetta (King) McClour. Gary enjoyed fishing and loved his dog. Gary is survived by his mother, Janetta McClour; son, Garrison McClour; daughter, Shawna...
Comments / 0