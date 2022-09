YORK, Pa. — Remembering Courtney Groft, a Penn State York student-athlete who died in a car crash last year, is something the women’s volleyball team is dedicated to. Whether it is displaying Groft’s jersey, No. 3, on the first seat of the players' bench chair where she sat, her photo hanging in the athletic offices, or the words “Play for Court” on the back of their warm-up jerseys, the team pays tribute to her.

