ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
POTUS
Washingtonian.com

Photos: 6 Adorable Rescued Beagles Played “Lobbyist” Today on Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill staffers spent their lunch hour with some furry friends in the Rayburn building today. But behind their cute little beagle faces, these pups had a message to share: support Representative Tony Cárdenas’s CARE Act, which would require breeding facilities to give animals to adoption centers after they are used.
CUMBERLAND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy