'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral
Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
Adam Schiff criticizes slow pace of Justice Department investigation into broader January 6 plot
"They have been very slow, though, on the much more comprehensive, and I believe, even more, significant investigation of January 6," Schiff said on Saturday, according to CNN.
Photos: 6 Adorable Rescued Beagles Played “Lobbyist” Today on Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill staffers spent their lunch hour with some furry friends in the Rayburn building today. But behind their cute little beagle faces, these pups had a message to share: support Representative Tony Cárdenas’s CARE Act, which would require breeding facilities to give animals to adoption centers after they are used.
